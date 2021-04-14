Carson Hocevar – Richmond Raceway Race Advance

Richmond Raceway 250 | Richmond Raceway Race Advance

Team: No. 42 Scott’s/GM Parts Now Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Carson Hocevar

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @CarsonHocevar

Hocevar on Racing at Richmond: “There’s always a little more confidence when we go back to a track that I was able to race at last year,” said Hocevar. “I learned a ton here last season and feel good about Saturday’s race in our Scott’s/GM Parts Now Chevrolet.”

Hocevar at Richmond: Saturday’s race at Richmond Raceway marks Hocevar’s second start at the .75-mile Virginia track. Hocevar’s previous start came last season in September.

On the Truck: The No. 42 Chevrolet will carry the Scott’s and GM Parts Now colors at Richmond Raceway.

Scott’s Coins, Jewelry & Sports carries the largest selection of high-quality estate jewelry, rare coins, and anything in between in Southwest Michigan. Since 1972, Scott Hocevar has been collecting, buying, and selling gold and silver jewelry, coins, and bullion. Having earned a reputation for offering fair prices, working with Scott’s allows customers to be confident that they are getting the best, most current prices available when buying gold and silver, estate jewelry, and sports memorabilia.

GM Parts Now is the go-to online auto parts store for OEM car parts. Whether customers are looking to repair or customize an old or new vehicle, GM Parts Now has what you need. GM Parts Now offers car parts and GM accessories for a variety of years, makes and models.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2021, Niece Motorsports enters its sixth season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.