Back to Back: Meyer Shank Racing Heads to St. Petersburg for the Firestone Grand Prix

Meyer Shank Racing helps celebrate AutoNation’s 25th anniversary of peerless customer experience

Pataskala, Ohio (20 April 2021) – The NTT INDYCAR season is kicking off in a big way as the series moves to St. Petersburg this weekend for the second of three consecutive race weekends to open the 2021 championship.

Coming off of an eleventh pace finish at Barber Motorsports Park, Meyer Shank Racing (MSR) and Jack Harvey are ready to take on the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on Sunday (12:00pm ET, NBC/SiriusXM Ch. 205).

Harvey has shown promise on the Streets of St. Petersburg in the No. 60 AutoNation / SiriusXM Honda. The 2019 St. Pete event saw Harvey earn his best qualifying result on the temporary street circuit after he claimed seventh on the starting grid.

Last season, Harvey once again continued to fight toward the front in qualifying, advancing into the Firestone Fast Six and qualifying fifth. With all signs pointing towards a top five finish, Harvey unfortunately was collected by another competitor reentering the track and his race came to an early end.

This year, Harvey is coming back to St. Pete with redemption in mind and to finally capitalize on the pace that the team has had in recent years.

“We had a lot of positives to take out of Barber,” said Harvey. “We’re obviously hoping to roll into St. Pete with that same momentum. We’ve been really strong there in the past and street course racing is definitely a favorite of mine. I’m hoping that we can build on all of the progress we have made and we can come out of it with a strong result.”

The event is also a special one for MSR’s partner, AutoNation. The Fort Lauderdale-based company is celebrating its 25th anniversary of peerless customer experience.

In its 25 years of business, AutoNation has not only sold over 13 millions vehicles from coast to coast but the automotive retailer has made it a priority to join in on the fight against cancer. To date, AutoNation has raised over $25 million for cancer research and treatment through its DRV PNK campaign and has partnered with BCRF and invested $1.7 million to fund new cancer research grants coast to coast.

The three-day Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg race weekend will kick off on Friday and with the green flag set for 12:00pm ET on Sunday. The race will be broadcast live on NBC with additional INDYCAR Radio coverage on SiriusXM Ch. 205.