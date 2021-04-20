SOUTH BOSTON SPEEDWAY ANNOUNCES LIVESTREAMING FOR ITS REMAINING 2021 NASCAR SEASON EVENTS

By Joe Chandler

Director, Public Relations

South Boston Speedway

South Boston, VA….. South Boston Speedway is taking another major step in increasing its digital footprint by livestreaming its remaining NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series events starting with the track’s first night race of the season, the SoBo Livestreaming Night At The Races Presented By SoBoSpeedway.tv on Saturday, May 1.

South Boston Speedway’s first night racing event of the season will get the green flag at 7 p.m. and will be livestreamed at SoBoSpeedway.tv, a service by SpeedSport, a leader in grassroots racing news and streaming. The livestreaming platform was developed by NASCAR and SpeedSport for grassroots weekly short tracks.

South Boston Speedway’s NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series events will be streamed on a pay-per-view basis with a low price of $19.99 per event, the cost of just two advance tickets to an event.

“We are very excited to now offer a streaming service for our NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series events,” said South Boston Speedway General Manager Cathy Rice.

“Fans all across the country have been asking for this for some time and we couldn’t be happier to offer it to them. This service will allow individuals across the world to stream our events. It will provide increased exposure for the speedway and its sponsors. Our drivers and their sponsors will also be adding value to their partnerships.”

South Boston Speedway Assistant General Manager Chase Brashears noted that the speedway has already put the system to a test.

“Before we went full blast with livestreaming our events, we put it to the test this past Saturday and offered some fans the opportunity to watch the race live,” Brashears explained.

“It went over well and fans from throughout the country tuned in, so we look forward to presenting our program to more fans across the nation.”

Brashears also detailed the process for watching an event live.

“Watching an event is simple and inexpensive,” Brashears pointed out.

“All you have to do is go to SoBoSpeedway.tv or SouthBostonSpeedway.com to get started.”

Individuals can also go back and watch a full event at a later date for a special price.

The May 1 SoBo Livestreaming Night At The Races Presented By SoBoSpeedway.tv racing program will be headlined by a 100-lap race for the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division. Twin 25-lap Limited Sportsman Division races, a 30-lap race for the Budweiser Pure Stock Division and a 15-lap race for the Budweiser Hornets Division round out the night’s five-race card.

The Saturday, May 1 race day schedule has registration and pit gates opening at 2 p.m. Practice will begin at 4 p.m. and grandstand gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Qualifying will start at 6 p.m. and the first race will get the green flag at 7 p.m.

Advance adult general admission tickets for the Saturday night, May 1 race are priced at $10 each and may be purchased online on South Boston Speedway’s website www.southbostonspeedway.com through Friday night, April 30. Adult general admission tickets at the gate on race day are priced at $15 each. Kids ages 12 and under will be admitted free when accompanied by a paying adult.

The speedway will be following COVID-19 mitigation mandates set forth by the federal government and the Commonwealth of Virginia during the event. Masks will be required for fans entering the speedway. Social distancing and additional mitigation measures will also be followed.

South Boston Speedway is participating in the Advance Auto Parts My Track Challenge, a contest for NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series tracks. Fans have the opportunity to vote for their favorite NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series track through Tuesday, April 27 and can vote up to three times a day. When fans cast their vote, they will be entered to win NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series prizes. Votes for South Boston Speedway can be cast at bit.ly/VoteForSoBo.

The six tracks that receive the most votes after April 27 will be part of a two-day final round of voting that is scheduled to start on Sunday, May 9.

A $50,000 prize will be awarded to the winning track that can be used toward facility enhancements and community-based programs. The runner-up track will receive $15,000 and the third-place track will receive $10,000.

The latest news and updates about South Boston Speedway and its racing events can be found on the South Boston Speedway website and on the speedway’s social media channels.