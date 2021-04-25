Marquez Valdes-Scantling will serve as grand marshal for today’s Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg

Buccaneers wide receiver Scotty Miller to participate in ‘Fastest Seat in Sports’ as part of pre-race festivities

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (April 25, 2021) – After their teams faced off in the National Football League’s NFC Championship game earlier this year, two wide receivers will rejoin again on the pre-race grid of the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg later today.

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, a St. Petersburg, Fla. native, will serve as the grand marshal and give the command for drivers to start their engines. Then, ahead of the 24-car NTT INDYCAR SERIES field rolling off the grid for the start of the race, wide receiver Scotty Miller of the Super Bowl VL champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take a ride in the two-seater known as the Ruoff Mortgage Fastest Seat in Sports and driven by racing legend Mario Andretti.

“It’s terrific to have these two great athletes with Tampa and St. Pete ties join us at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg,” said Kim Green, co-owner, chairman and CEO of GSSP, organizers of the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. “This area has been the epicenter of the sports world over the past year, and it’s outstanding that we’re able to recognize their accomplishments having them be a part of this 17th annual event in downtown St. Pete.”

Spectator gates opened at 7:45 a.m. ET this morning. The event is operating under specific health and safety protocols for COVID-19. Fans should visit gpstpete.com/covid19 before attending to review all these protocols. All attendees are required to wear masks or face coverings at all times unless when eating or drinking. Hand sanitizer and hand washing stations are also prevalent across the venue.

Live coverage begins at 12 noon ET on NBC with the green flag set to drop on the 100-lap NTT INDYCAR SERIES race at 12:42 p.m. ET.

