Chris Buescher – Kansas Advance

Team: No. 17 AutoTempest Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Luke Lambert

Twitter: @17RoushTeam, @RoushFenway and @Chris_Buescher

Buschy McBusch Race 400 – Sunday, May 2 at 3 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

ADVANCE NOTES

Buescher at Kansas Speedway

· Buescher makes his 11th Cup start at Kansas on Sunday, where he holds an average finish of 19.6.

· In 10 starts he has two top-10s, most recently a 10th-place run in the 2019 spring race. He also finished sixth in the 2017 fall race.

· He also made three Xfinity Series starts at the 1.5-mile track with a best finish of sixth in 2015 in the No. 60 entry for Jack Roush.

Luke Lambert at Kansas Speedway

· Lambert will be atop the box for his 17th Cup event at Kansas where he has an average finish of 19.9. He has two top-10s dating back to 2011, including a sixth and seventh-place run with Ryan Newman in 2014 and 2016.

· In that stretch from 2014-16 (five races) he finished no worse than 12th.

· Most recently, Lambert led Daniel Hemric to the pole in the 2019 fall race, while he has an overall 14.9 starting position.

· Lambert also called one NXS event with Elliott Sadler in 2012 finishing fourth after starting seventh.

QUOTE WORTHY

Buescher on racing at Kansas:

“We’re looking forward to putting the AutoTempest Ford on the track for the first time this season, a brand we’re excited to work with as they’re car-lovers like us. Kansas is a super-fast race track and one that widens out throughout a race. Our goal is to have our No. 17 dialed in early and get to the front for another solid finish.”

Last Time Out

Despite avoiding all of the early crashes last Sunday at Talladega, Chris Buescher was hooked in the right rear coming to the checkered flag and was relegated to a 21st-place finish with damage on his Fastenal Ford.

Where They Rank

Buescher is tied for 15th in points entering Kansas as the fight for playoff positions heats up now more than a quarter through the 2021 campaign.

On the Car

AutoTempest, an aggregator of online classified advertisements specifically for cars, makes its NASCAR debut alongside Buescher and the No. 17 team this weekend in Kansas. They will return for their second race May 23 at COTA in Austin, Texas.

About AutoTempest

AutoTempest.com, founded in 2008, is a powerful car shopping website that simplifies consumers’ search and shopping experience by gathering results from top websites such as eBay Motors, Cars.com, TrueCar, Carvana, Cars & Bids, and more. It also offers free and helpful shopping tools and guides. It is simply the best way to find that perfect car – AutoTempest.com: All the cars. One Search. To learn more about AutoTempest, please contact us at contact@autotempest.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @autotempest.