Italian Serie A: A Guide to Understanding Italy’s Football

Do you know that Italy, Serie A, was founded in 1929? This league has a massive football following, and it’s one of the best among the other European leagues. This top domestic league has professional football clubs, with some based in major cities such as Juventus, As Roma, and AC Milan. These are what you need to know about this Italian top domestic league.

The Top League

The Italian football league has Serie A and B. The former is the top-tier, while the latter is in the second-tier division. Serie A has 20 football clubs that play each other twice a season. That is at the home ground and away.

The teams play 38 matches, with 19 in the first half of the season and the other 19 in the second half. Football in Italy, like in other leagues, is majorly played on the Weekends. However, some may be scheduled either on Fridays or Mondays. The football teams compete to win the title known as the ‘Scuddeto’ at the end of the season. Throughout the season, there are midweek fixtures to compensate for football not played during events like the international breaks.

Awarding of Points

For any victory, the system awards the team three points. Then for a draw, one point and a defeat zero. The club with the highest points come the end of the season wins the title. However, in case two teams have a tie, then the officials have to break the deadlock. Initially, that is until the 2004 season; the officials used the playoffs to break the deadlock. But they later abolished this format. So currently, first, the football federation considers the two teams’ head-to-head statistics. If still there is a tie, then they use the goal difference.

The Key Games in a Season

Like any other football league, Serie A has vital matches in the season. These games are also known as derby. The derbies attract a significant number of fan turnouts, and they usually have big hype from both the fans and the pundits.

When it comes to betting, these matches usually attract competitive odds from various casinos. Some of the mouth-watering derbies include; derby Della Madonnina that is Inter Milan versus Ac Milan, Derby Dell capitale between Roma and Lazio, Derby Del Sole that is Napoli versus Roma, and Derby Dela Mole- Juventus versus Torino.

Qualification for the European Tournaments

The winner of the Scudetto, the first and second runners up, plus the fourth-placed teams automatically qualifies for the champions' League group stages. Italian clubs such as Juventus usually perform well in this competition. The teams that finish fifth and sixth in the Serie A table qualify for the Europa League group stages.

Relegation and Promotion

In Serie A, there is a system of relegation and promotion at the end of every season. The bottom three football clubs are usually relegated to the second-tier division, that is, Serie B. A club mainly needs a total of 40 points after playing 38 matches to avoid relegation. Three other clubs from the second-division league are then usually promoted to Serie A.

Serie A has produced some fantastic teams over the years. Therefore, get to enjoy technical football by following the happenings of this league.