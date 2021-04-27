RICHARD PETTY MOTORSPORTS AND THE LONELY ENTREPRENEUR PARTNER TO BRING AWARENESS TO THE BLACK ENTREPRENEUR INITIATIVE

Richard Petty Motorsports Continue Social Justice Platform

WELCOME, N.C. (April 27, 2021)—Richard Petty Motorsports (RPM) announced today a multi-year partnership with The Lonely Entrepreneur (TLE), a New York-based non-profit organization that provides individuals with entrepreneurial skills and support through the TLE Learning Community, an extensive online learning and community platform. TLE and the Black Entrepreneur Initiative (501c3) (BEI) will be the primary partner of the No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE, piloted by Erik Jones, for three events, and will also be an associate partner throughout the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) campaign.

The goal of the BEI is to empower 100,000 Black entrepreneurs by providing entrepreneurial skills and support with free access to the Learning Community. Richard Petty Motorsports has partnered with TLE to amplify this initiative and empower a number of current and aspiring Black entrepreneurs. The team has set the goal of providing 4,300 Black entrepreneurs access to the Learning Community nationwide by the end of 2022.

“We cannot change social and economic justice overnight, but we can empower Black men and women to be entrepreneurs today,” Michael Dermer, chief executive officer and founder of TLE, said. “Richard Petty has broken ground in racing and beyond for years. Richard Petty Motorsports will do so again with this groundbreaking partnership to help Black men and women to start and grow businesses.”

As part of the agreement, the No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE will carry TLE and the Black Entrepreneur Initiative as the primary partner in the NASCAR Cup Series at the Kansas Speedway on May 2, Circuit of The Americas (Austin, Texas) on May 23, and Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway on June 20.

Richard Petty Motorsports, a leading ambassador of TLE’s Learning Community, is committed to providing small businesses and emerging companies with solutions for their most pressing issues.

“Richard Petty Motorsports is committed to using our voice and our platform to continue to champion our commitment to diversity, equality and inclusion everywhere,” Brian Moffitt, chief executive officer for Richard Petty Motorsports, said. “As a team, we continue to carry our message of compassion, love and understanding.”

To celebrate the Richard Petty Motorsports partnership announcement, TLE will provide the first registered 1,000 Black entrepreneurs access to the entrepreneurial platform beginning today. Each applicant will receive one year of free access to the Learning Community. Black entrepreneurs can register at https://lonelyentrepreneur.com/bei-rpm/.

The Buschy McBusch Race 400 at the Kansas Speedway will be broadcast live on FS1 on Sunday, May 2 at 3:00 p.m. (ET). It will also broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

About the Black Entrepreneur Initiative 501(c)(3)

Founded by a multi-racial coalition of community and business leaders, the Black Entrepreneur Initiative is a nationwide program dedicated to offering 100,000 Black entrepreneurs’ access to foundational business-skill-building tools and resources delivered through The Lonely Entrepreneur Learning Community. The Black Entrepreneur Initiative is provided through the generous donations of corporate, philanthropic and community partners and is administered through the Lonely Entrepreneur’s non-profit. For more, please visit https://lonelyentrepreneur.com/bei.

About The Lonely Entrepreneur

The Lonely Entrepreneur seeks to unlock the potential of one million entrepreneurs worldwide. The Lonely Entrepreneur empowers entrepreneurs and provides corporate, non-profit, social responsibility and community efforts to provide individuals the opportunity to acquire entrepreneurial skills and have a better chance of bringing their visions to life. For more, please visit https://lonelyentrepreneur.com/nonprofit.

About Richard Petty Motorsports

A performance and marketing driven company, Richard Petty Motorsports (RPM), co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty and successful business entrepreneur Andrew Murstein, is one of the most recognized brands in all of motorsports. Petty Enterprises recorded 268 victories, and Richard Petty Motorsports has recorded five victories, for a total of 273, respectively. Richard Petty Motorsports has business partnerships with national and global leaders. Today the race operation fields the famed No. 43 in the NASCAR Cup Series with driver Erik Jones. The team is headquartered in Welcome, N.C.

For additional information, news and the latest updates, please visit www.richardpettymotorsports.com or connect with RPM on Facebook (Richard Petty Motorsports), Twitter (@RPMotorsports) or Instagram (@richardpettymotorsports).