Meyer Shank Racing Takes on Texas Motor Speedway Double-Header

Pataskala, Ohio (27 April 2021) – The third stop in three weekends of back-to-back-to-back INDYCAR racing takes Meyer Shank Racing (MSR) driver, Jack Harvey to Texas Motor Speedway (TMS) for the double-header Genesys 300 on May 1 (7:00pm ET, NBCSN) and May 2 (4:00pm ET, NBCSN).

The intense opening to the 2021 INDYCAR season will see MSR take on a natural terrain circuit (Barber Motorsports Park), a temporary street circuit (St. Petersburg), and a high-speed oval (Texas Motor Speedway) as the Ohio-based team takes on three very different challenges to start the year.

After starting on the front row and narrowly capturing a podium finish on the streets of St. Petersburg last weekend, Harvey is focused on scoring an inaugural pole and podium finish in the No. 60 AutoNation / SiriusXM Honda this weekend.

MSR will enter the weekend tied for sixth in the INDYCAR championship standings.

MSR and Harvey have an interesting relationship with Texas Motor Speedway having made their debut last year. The TMS event was the first race back on the 2020 INDYCAR schedule after the COVID-19 pandemic struck the nation and put a halt to all racing.

Competing on the 1.5-mile oval in June with no fans, Harvey was tasked with learning the track for the first time in what was INDYCAR’s only single day event weekend of the year. With practice, qualifying and race all in a single day, Harvey was able to make up five positions during the nighttime event to finish 16th.

Coming back this year with a full season of INDYCAR competition under his belt, Harvey is hoping to significantly improve on those results this weekend.

“I’m really excited to get back to Texas,” said Harvey. “It’s a track that we tested at earlier in the year and it went really well. It was nice to be comfortable on the track especially compared to last year. Everyone at Meyer Shank Racing is in really good form right now. I just want to keep this momentum going that we have with the No. 60 AutoNation / SiriusXM Honda and keep the season going in a positive way.”

The Genesys 300 weekend will be a two-day show with Practice, Qualifying and Race 1 on Saturday May 1 at 6:00pm ET on NBCSN. Sunday May 2 will see a late afternoon install lap followed by Race 2 at 4:00pm ET on NBCSN. IndyCar Radio will also provide full weekend coverage on SiriusXM Ch. 205. Practice and Qualifying can be viewed on Peacock TV.