Toyota Racing Weekly Preview – 04.28.21

This Week in Motorsports: April 26 – May 2, 2021

NCS/NCWTS: Kansas Speedway – May 1-2

ARCA: Kansas Speedway – May 1

PLANO, Texas (April 28, 2021) – Toyota drivers are headed to Kansas Speedway for the first time this season. The ARCA Menards Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series have a doubleheader on Saturday before the Cup Series competes on track on Sunday.

NASCAR National Series – NCS| NCWTS

Hamlin continues to lead… Denny Hamlin extended his points lead and continues to lead the series in several markers, including top-five finishes. Hamlin is also stellar at Kansas Speedway with victories in two of the last three events. Last July, he took the lead with 13 laps to go and drove his Camry to the win.

Kansas features big moment for Bell… Christopher Bell has fond memories of Kansas Speedway. In 2017, Bell made a late race pass to lead the final four laps to earn his first NASCAR Xfinity Series win. Bell added a top-10 finish at Kansas Speedway in his rookie season last fall. Bell is currently 10th in the overall NASCAR Cup Series point standings with five top-10 finishes in the first 10 events this season.

Toyota looks to continue winning streak… Toyota Truck Series drivers are undefeated this season as Tundras have swept the first six events of the year. Toyota is chasing its own record of 10 consecutive victories to start the season, which was set in 2014.

Nemechek leads early… John Hunter Nemechek continues to impress in his return to the Truck Series. The 23-year-old has two wins (Las Vegas, Richmond) and five top-10 finishes to hold a 20-point advantage over fellow Toyota driver Ben Rhodes in the point standings.

Hill looks to add another Kansas triumph… Austin Hill earned his first Kansas victory last summer leading 65 laps (of 134) to earn his fifth career win and clinch a spot in the point standings. Hill comes into Kansas this season on a streak of four consecutive top-10 finishes, which has moved the Georgia-native to fourth in the overall Truck Series standings.

NASCAR Regional Series – ARCA

Heim on a roll… Corey Heim is back at Kansas Speedway on quite a roll. Heim, who scored his first ARCA win last fall in the season finale at Kansas, has now won three of the last four ARCA events after driving to victory on a last lap pass at Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday.

Dollar continues to be solid in ARCA starts… Drew Dollar will make his fourth ARCA start of the season at Kansas Speedway. He is currently second in the overall standings on the strength of three top-10 finishes. Dollar scored two top-10 finishes in Kansas last season. After this weekend’s start, Dollar will return to the ARCA Series at the end of the month at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Stay Connected

https://www.toyota.com/racing @ToyotaRacing.com @ToyotaRacing

facebook.com/ToyotaRacing Camera With Flash on Apple iOS 11.3 ToyotaRacingMedia.com

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands plus our 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota has created a tremendous value chain and directly employs more than 47,000 in North America. The company has contributed world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 40 million cars and trucks at our 14 manufacturing plants, 15 including our joint venture in Alabama that begins production in 2021.

Through its Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society’s most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com.