Bayley Currey – Wise Power 200 Race Advance

Wise Power 200 | Kansas Speedway Race Advance

Team: No. 45 Sharky’s Pub & Grub Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Bayley Currey

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @BayleyCurrey

Currey on Racing at Kansas: “I’m thankful to Mr. Niece and everyone at Niece Motorsports for the opportunity to come race their Chevy this weekend in Kansas,” said Currey. “The truck looks phenomenal – it’s a neat tribute to the organization’s first win here two years ago. I’m looking forward to Saturday night’s race in our Sharky’s Chevrolet.”

Curry at Kansas: Saturday’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Kansas Speedway marks Currey’s third start at the track.

In three NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Kansas Speedway, Currey has a best finish of 18th, coming in October 2020.

Currey also has one NASCAR Cup Series start at Kansas Speedway, coming in 2019.

On the Truck: The No. 45 Chevrolet Silverado will carry a throwback paint scheme – like the one Ross Chastain took to victory lane at Kansas Speedway in 2019. The win was the first for Niece Motorsports in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

Sharky’s Pub & Grub is located in Fort Scott, Kansas and offers a wide array of delicious fare.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2021, Niece Motorsports enters its sixth season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.