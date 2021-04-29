Carson Hocevar – Wise Power 200 Race Advance

Wise Power 200 | Kansas Speedway Race Advance

Team: No. 42 Luther’s BBQ Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Carson Hocevar

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @CarsonHocevar

Hocevar on Racing at Kansas: “I’m looking forward to Saturday night’s race at Kansas Speedway in our Luther’s BBQ Chevrolet,” said Hocevar. “This is my first time at Kansas Speedway, but I feel confident that Niece Motorsports has a strong notebook to fall back on here. I’ve spent time in the sim and will be asking my teammates lots of questions.”

Hocevar at Kansas: Saturday’s race at Kansas Speedway is Hocevar’s first time at the 1.5-mile track.

On the Truck: The No. 42 Chevrolet will carry the Luther’s BBQ colors at Kansas Speedway.

Luther’s BBQ is a lively restaurant with a scratch kitchen in Fort Scott, Kansas. Smoking BBQ low and slow, Luther’s BBQ uses the best ingredients and provides a great atmosphere.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2021, Niece Motorsports enters its sixth season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.