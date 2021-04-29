Ross Chastain – Wise Power 200 Race Advance

Wise Power 200 | Kansas Speedway Race Advance

Team: No. 44 Circle B Diecast Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Ross Chastain

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport, @RossChastain

Chastain on Racing at Kansas: “Our CircleBDiecast.com Watermelon Chevrolet looks incredible,” said Chastain. “Thank you to Chip and everyone at Ganassi for allowing me to come play in the Truck Series. This is a special track for me and the whole Niece Motorsports organization, with our win here in 2019. Obviously, it is always fun to come back to a track that you have won at before. I’m looking forward to Saturday night’s race.”

Chastain at Kansas: Saturday’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Kansas Speedway marks Chastain’s fifth start in the Series at the track. Chastain earned his first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series win at Kansas Speedway in 2019. The win was also the first in the Series for Niece Motorsports.

Chastain has seven NASCAR Xfinity Series starts to his credit at the 1.5-mile track, with five top-15 finishes.

In addition, Chastain has four NASCAR Cup Series starts at Kansas Speedway.

On the Truck: The No. 44 Chevrolet will carry the CircleBDiecast.com colors at Kansas Speedway.

Plan B Sales was founded in 2010 with the goal of bringing service to dealers that carry licensed motorsports products. Plan B Sales started as a Lionel diecast and Chase Authentics apparel distributor. Over the last few years Plan B Sales has grown to be the largest account for Lionel, servicing the motorsports market and has expanded its product offerings.

Plan B Sales has quickly become the choice of dealers for a one-stop stocking distributor. Its product offering also includes Auto World, Greenlight Collectibles, BrandArt and are the exclusive distributor for University of Racing product lines.

In September of 2020, Plan B Sales decided to split its wholesale and retail business into two different websites to better serve each segment of customers, effectively launching CircleBDiecast.com.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2021, Niece Motorsports enters its sixth season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.