Bommarito Automotive Group the Center Link for Jordan Anderson Racing at Kansas

STATESVILLE, N.C. (April 29, 2021) – Jordan Anderson Racing (JAR) announced today that long-time sponsor Bommarito Automotive Group of St. Louis (Mo.), in a special collaboration with current vendors; EasyCare and BG Services will partner with Forest Acres (S.C.) driver Jordan Anderson for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) Wise Power 200 at Kansas Speedway (Kan.); Saturday, May 1.

Anderson whom has been competing part-time in the 2021 NCWTS this season will make his fourth start of the year in the Wise Power 200.

Supporting Anderson in the NCWTS for a sixth consecutive year Bommarito Automotive Group, the leading automotive dealer in the state of Missouri will be prominently displayed on the sides of the High-Lighter Yellow/White/Black No. 3 Chevrolet Silverado.

Bommarito Automotive Group currently operates 20 automotive franchises throughout every St. Louis neighborhood led by president John Bommarito and the over 900 dedicated team members. What once started as a vision to have one Bommarito vehicle in every driveway, is today a reality thanks to the family’s ‘Where Price Sells Cars” mission.

For more information on the Bommarito Automotive Group or see the vehicles they currently have for sale, visit them online at Bommarito.com, and follow their social channels on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

“To have the continued support of the entire Bommarito Automotive Group for the sixth consecutive year is pretty incredible” said driver Jordan Anderson. “John Bommarito, Chuck Wallis, and the whole Bommarito family of employees have been an amazing part of our team since Day 1. To now extend our relationship on to their corporate partners continues to drive home our focus of building out our marketing program focused on delivering results through connecting businesses and increasing sales. As part of this I’m excited to have EasyCare and BG Services join us on the race car this weekend as we look to boost their presence in the Midwest region and an increase in their dealer network reach.”

Since 1984, EasyCare has been a leader in the automotive industry helping some of the most successful dealerships in the nation drive results in their stores with a full suite of driver benefits, innovative dealer services, and industry leading customer service.

“Today EasyCare has become the leading marketer and administrator of automotive aftermarket products sold throughout the United States.” Stated J.R. Hunt, EasyCare Central Performance Manager. Recommended a best buy by Motor Trend, EasyCare has partnered with thousands of dealerships nationally with multiple Motor Trend Certified locations. Bommarito Automotive Group is one of our longest relationships and Motor Trend Certified Dealer groups. At EasyCare we are very excited to extend that relationship on to Jordan Anderson Racing.”

For more information about what EasyCare has to offer, visit EasyCare.com for information about the APCO Holdings family of brands, visit APCOHoldings.com.

Serving the states of Missouri, Illinois, and Arkansas; BG Services is committed to maintaining vehicles through high quality automotive maintenance services for fuel systems, engines, transmissions, brakes, power steering, cooling, battery, drive line and climate control systems.

“BG Services provides not only the best products in the automotive industry, but also provides the on-going education and support for each and every client we have. Stated BG Services President Don Suftko. We get “in the trenches” with our repair facilities. Everyone at BG Services could not be more thrilled to continue this relationship with Jordan Anderson Racing.”

More information regarding BG Services and where current service locations are located near you can be found at BGProd.com.

Live coverage of Saturday night’s Wise Power 200 at the Kansas Speedway will be aired on FS1 and the Fox Sports App, Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90 at 7:30 P.M. EST.

For more information on JAR visit JordanAndersonRacing.com, and be sure to follow along all season on the JAR social channels on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Bommarito Automotive Group is celebrating its 50th year in the St. Louis marketplace

EasyCare is part of the APCO Holdings, LLC, a family of brands, which has protected over 11 million customers and paid over $3.5 billion in claims.

Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri

Jordan Anderson Racing (JAR) is a NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) team, owned by owner/driver Jordan Anderson. Established in 2018, JAR has competed full-time in the last three NCWTS seasons claiming back-to-back runner-up finishes in the 2020 & 2021 season opening NextEra 250 at Daytona International Speedway. JAR fields a full-time entry in the NXS Series; the No. 31 Chevrolet Camaro SS driven by Jordan Anderson. JAR also fields the No. 3 Chevrolet Silverado for select drivers in the NCWTS.