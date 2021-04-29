Ryan Truex – Wise Power 200 Race Advance

Wise Power 200 | Kansas Speedway Race Advance

Team: No. 40 Niece/Marquis Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Ryan Truex

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @Ryan_Truex

Truex on Racing at Kansas: “Kansas is a fun track, and I’m excited about Saturday night’s race,” said Ryan Truex. “Our team is working hard every single day to make our Niece Chevrolets better. I’m hoping our luck can turn around this weekend and we can have a solid run in our Niece/Marquis Chevrolet.”

Truex at Kansas: Saturday night’s race at Kansas Speedway marks Truex’s fourth start at the track in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Truex has a best finish of sixth, coming in 2016 and 2017.

Truex has four NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Kansas Speedway, with one top-10 and three top-15 finishes to his credit.

In addition, Truex has one NASCAR Cup Series start at Kansas Speedway, coming in 2014.

On the Truck: Truex will ride with his Marquis Hot Tub on the bed top of the No. 40 Chevrolet at Kansas Speedway.

Marquis, an employee-owned company founded in 1980, offers creative and innovative designs that provide the ultimate soaking experience, cost less to operate, and require the least amount of maintenance. Marquis spas are designed with cutting-edge features for supreme comfort and long-lasting enjoyment. Marquis is proud to craft a spa designed to enhance health and well-being.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2021, Niece Motorsports enters its sixth season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.