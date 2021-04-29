CBD American Shaman 2021 ADRL Tour Kicks Off This Weekend at the Texas Motorplex

ENNIS, Texas – “Alright…you called down the thunder, well now you got it!” –Wyatt Earp, Tombstone

The thunder returns to the Texas Motorplex this weekend, courtesy of the CBD American Shaman 2021 ADRL Tour and the American Drag Racing League’s Dragpalooza. As always, tickets to the quickest and fastest Pro Mod show on the planet are completely free, thanks to the hundreds of thousands of tickets distributed throughout the Dallas region in recent weeks.

Frankie “The Madman” Taylor, Pro Extreme winner of this event a year ago and the 2020 class champion, is returning to the scene of that incredible victory with no intentions of this weekend’s result being any different than last year. During 2020’s ADRL season opener, Taylor made four uncontested passes down the track to take the win. “I’d rather be lucky than good,” Taylor said in the Winner’s Circle at the time. Lucky he may have been that night, but the native Texan used all his hard-earned skill and talents to take home the PX championship belt in St. Louis last October.

Taylor’s journey for a repeat championship continues when the track opens for race car inspection at 2 p.m. local time with a test session scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. The session is expected to last until 10 p.m. A second test session begins Friday at 10 a.m. with spectator gates opening at Noon.

Qualifying for the 2021 ADRL Dragpalooza kicks off Friday at 4:30 p.m. with three rounds of qualifying for all classes. ADRL qualifying continues Saturday at 2 p.m. with spectator gates opening again at Noon. The legendary pre-race ceremony begins at 5 p.m. with the invocation and the National Anthem.

“It’s been a long offseason, man!” said ADRL CEO Kenny Nowling. “We’ve had to delay the kickoff to the season, but honestly, being able to start the year at the Texas Motorplex with the amazing Lone Star

State fans and Andy Carter’s crew just means we’re gonna have to make this show twice as badass!”

For the full schedule of this weekend’s ADRL Dragpalooza at the Texas Motorplex, click HERE. More information can also be found at the official ADRL event page on Facebook, which can be found HERE.

CBD American Shaman 2021 ADRL Tour Schedule:

April 30-May 1: ADRL Dragpalooza (Texas Motorplex)

June 11-12: ADRL Gateway Drags (WWT Raceway)

Race 3: ADRL Summer Drags (Date/Location TBD)

Sept. 10-11: ADRL U.S. Drags (Texas Motorplex)

Oct. 1-2: ADRL Fall Drags (Location TBD)

Oct. 22-23: ADRL Dragstock XIII (WWT Raceway)

Get the Gear! Need your merch for the CBD American Shaman 2021 ADRL Tour? Get everything you need by clicking HERE or by heading to the at-track Adrenaline Zone at every ADRL event!

For more information on the American Drag Racing League and to stay up-to-date on breaking news, follow them on their official page on Facebook at Facebook.com/ADRLDrags and on Instagram and Twitter at @ADRLDrags. Fans can also visit the official ADRL website at ADRLDrags.com.