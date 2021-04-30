Marco Polo Motorsports Confirms Full-Season GT4 America Effort

AUSTIN, Tex,. (April 30, 2021) – As the GT4 America championship gets underway for Rounds three and four of the season, sports car racing team Marco Polo Motorsports with crew from Muellerized… has confirmed its full-season entry into the SRO America-sanctioned series. The KTM team kicked off the season last month at Sonoma Raceway, earning a fourth and third place finish in the double-header.

Co-drivers Nicolai Elghanayan and Mads Siljehaug will be back together again as co-drivers for the full season for the second consecutive year, racing the No. 71 KTM X-Bow Evo in the Silver class. This marks Elghanayan’s fourth year in the series, where the young Californian holds ten podiums and five wins to date.

“I’m happy to come back to GT America with Marco Polo Motorsports,” said Elghanayan. “Mads and I are excited to drive the KTM X-Bow Evo this season. We look forward to the great competition this year.”

Elghanayan and the former ADAC GT4 Germany champion Mads Siljehaug are also currently competing in the Creventic 24H Series, where the duo just earned a win in the KTM at Circuit Paul Ricard with Reiter Engineering, and sit second in the championship points.

“Getting an invitation from Marco Polo Motorsports for racing in America always makes me feel humble and happy,” says Siljehaug. “I’m super happy to return and race in the SRO America series this season, and I’m ready to hit all the amazing tracks again.”

The 2021 championship will visit some of America’s best road courses in six events, including a season finale at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Each weekend, various manufacturers will be represented in each double header, with drivers and teams competing together from all over the world.

The field is stacked for this weekend’s double header, with 37 entries competing in the two races. Each driver will have a 15-minute qualifying session on Saturday morning for the starting position of their respective race. Driver A will start race one on Saturday May 1 at 11:30AM, and after completing his minimum race time, will hand over the car during the pit stop window for driver B to finish the event. Driver B will start race two on Sunday, May 2 at 11:00AM, and following the procedure of the previous day, driver A will take over mid race and finish the event. Both races will air live on YouTube.com/GTworld. For full event information, visit www.gt4-america.com.

About Muellerized…KTM X-BOW Sales and Support

Muellerized Inc. is California’s KTM X-BOW Dealer, with multiple models including the new 2020 X-BOW Comp R in stock. The shop was founded as a suspension and chassis specialist shop in 2004 by third generation champion racer John Mueller, who utilizes his 36 years of road racing experience to craft winning solutions. Muellerized offers a full range of vehicle services for street, track day, and competition vehicles. – muellerized.com

About Kollin Altomare Architects

Beyond providing full-service architecture, interior design and planning services, we create elegant, inspired projects. Not only award-winning luxury hotels, resorts, spas, residential, retail, dining and leisure destinations, but enduring partnerships with the people who hire us. Driven to be Creatively Responsible and Responsibly Creative, we deliver design solutions that surpass the expectations of both our clients and their customers.

Craftsmen Industries

For racing professionals looking for the ultimate in customized automotive transport, Craftsmen Industries, the trusted leader in custom-built transporters, introduces the Craftsmen Transporter. Inspired by the great European racing design, Craftsmen Transporters are Precision-Built, Lightweight, Fast, High-Performance and High-Design. For more details, please visit www.craftsmenind.com/transporters.

KTM Sportcar GmbH

With headquarters in Graz (manufactory) and Wels (racing), KTM Sportcar GmbH is the manufacturer of KTMs super sports car, the X-BOW, since 2008. More than 1,300 vehicles have been sold since, distributed in more than 40 countries worldwide, amongst them markets like Australia, China or North America. With a maximum of 100 cars manufactured per hand per year, KTM is one of the most exclusive car manufacturers worldwide. Besides homologated models for street use, KTM is focused in racing, especially in spec racing series like the “X-BOW BATTLE” or in the SRO GT4 category. With titles in 2008, 2009, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019, the KTM X-BOW GT4 (developed together with Reiter Engineering) is one of the most successful GT4 vehicles, racing against the biggest as well as most legendary sports car manufacturers in the world and on the most iconic tracks like Nürburgring, Bathurst or Spa-Francorchamps.