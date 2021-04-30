Roush Fenway Weekly Advance | Kansas I

Kansas and the Yellow Brick Road is the next stop for the NASCAR Cup Series as the 1.5-mile Speedway plays host to the 11th race of the 2021 campaign. Jack Roush has nine wins all-time at the track including four in the NCS.

Buschy McBusch Race 400

Sunday, May 2 | 3 p.m. ET

FS1, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

Ryan Newman, No. 6 Hy-Vee Ford Mustang

Chris Buescher, No. 17 AutoTempest Ford Mustang

Talladega Recap, Kansas Advance

Newman persevered late for a 13th-place run Sunday at Talladega, overcoming a pair of late speeding penalties to survive the final crash and bring home a top-15.

Buescher was in position coming to the final lap to make a run towards the front, but got shuffled out of line going into turn three and hooked in the right rear, relegating him to a 21st-place result at Talladega.

Newman welcomes Hy-Vee to his No. 6 Ford this weekend in Kansas, the backyard of the brand that joined him and Roush Fenway for the fall Kansas race in 2020.

AutoTempest, new to the sport of NASCAR, makes its debut on the No. 17 Mustang at Kansas in the first of two races as they’ll also be the primary partner for the COTA race on May 23.

Follow the Yellow Brick Road

Overall, Roush Fenway has started 171 races across the three national series, earning nine wins, 41 top-five finishes, 75 top-10 finishes and has an overall average finish of 14.8.

Winning at Kansas

Roush Fenway swept both the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NCS races at Kansas in the fall of 2012 with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Matt Kenseth. Stenhouse became the sixth driver to win at the track for the organization via his Xfinity victory.

NASCAR Hall of Famer Mark Martin earned Roush Fenway’s first NCS win at Kansas in 2005 and former driver Greg Biffle bested the 1.5-mile track in 2007 and 2010. Roush Fenway’s first overall win at Kansas came in 2002 via Jeff Burton in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Three drivers (Jon Wood in 2003, Carl Edwards in 2004 and Erik Darnell in 2007) have won in the NGROTS at Kansas for Roush Fenway.

Tale of the Tape

Roush Fenway has started 102 NCS races at Kansas, recording four victories, 20 top-five finishes, 35 top-10 finishes, an average finish of 16.5 and has led 956 laps. Kenseth earned the most recent victory at Kansas in the fall of 2012.

Roush Fenway Kansas Wins

2002 Burton NXS

2003 Wood Truck

2004 Edwards Truck

2005 Martin Cup

2007 Biffle Cup

2007 Darnell Truck

2010 Biffle Cup

2012-2 Kenseth Cup

2012 Stenhouse NXS