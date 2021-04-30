Roush Fenway Weekly Advance | Kansas I
Kansas and the Yellow Brick Road is the next stop for the NASCAR Cup Series as the 1.5-mile Speedway plays host to the 11th race of the 2021 campaign. Jack Roush has nine wins all-time at the track including four in the NCS.
Buschy McBusch Race 400
Sunday, May 2 | 3 p.m. ET
FS1, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90
- Ryan Newman, No. 6 Hy-Vee Ford Mustang
- Chris Buescher, No. 17 AutoTempest Ford Mustang
Talladega Recap, Kansas Advance
- Newman persevered late for a 13th-place run Sunday at Talladega, overcoming a pair of late speeding penalties to survive the final crash and bring home a top-15.
- Buescher was in position coming to the final lap to make a run towards the front, but got shuffled out of line going into turn three and hooked in the right rear, relegating him to a 21st-place result at Talladega.
- Newman welcomes Hy-Vee to his No. 6 Ford this weekend in Kansas, the backyard of the brand that joined him and Roush Fenway for the fall Kansas race in 2020.
- AutoTempest, new to the sport of NASCAR, makes its debut on the No. 17 Mustang at Kansas in the first of two races as they’ll also be the primary partner for the COTA race on May 23.
Follow the Yellow Brick Road
Overall, Roush Fenway has started 171 races across the three national series, earning nine wins, 41 top-five finishes, 75 top-10 finishes and has an overall average finish of 14.8.
Winning at Kansas
Roush Fenway swept both the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NCS races at Kansas in the fall of 2012 with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Matt Kenseth. Stenhouse became the sixth driver to win at the track for the organization via his Xfinity victory.
NASCAR Hall of Famer Mark Martin earned Roush Fenway’s first NCS win at Kansas in 2005 and former driver Greg Biffle bested the 1.5-mile track in 2007 and 2010. Roush Fenway’s first overall win at Kansas came in 2002 via Jeff Burton in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Three drivers (Jon Wood in 2003, Carl Edwards in 2004 and Erik Darnell in 2007) have won in the NGROTS at Kansas for Roush Fenway.
Tale of the Tape
Roush Fenway has started 102 NCS races at Kansas, recording four victories, 20 top-five finishes, 35 top-10 finishes, an average finish of 16.5 and has led 956 laps. Kenseth earned the most recent victory at Kansas in the fall of 2012.
Roush Fenway Kansas Wins
2002 Burton NXS
2003 Wood Truck
2004 Edwards Truck
2005 Martin Cup
2007 Biffle Cup
2007 Darnell Truck
2010 Biffle Cup
2012-2 Kenseth Cup
2012 Stenhouse NXS