DGR NCWTS Race Recap: Kansas Speedway

Saturday, May 1
Track: Kansas Speedway, 1.5-mile oval
Event: Wise Power 200 (134 laps, 200 miles)
Hailie Deegan, No. 1 Toter F-150
Start: 20th
Finish: 13th
- Deegan started the event from the 20th position. 15 laps into Stage 1 Deegan was 18th and reported her Toter F-150 was tight.
- Deegan completed Stage 1 in 15th and told the crew she just needed the front to turn better mid-corner and off.
- Deegan started Stage 2 from the 13th spot after receiving service on pit road during the break. On lap 49, the Ford driver reached the top-10.
- The California native ended Stage 2 10th and earned one bonus point. During the break, Deegan relayed to the crew that her F-150 was neutral.
- Deegan started the final stage in 12th. With 50 laps to go in the event, the Toter driver was 13th. She was back in 10th on lap 98.
- On lap 102, Deegan made a scheduled green-flag pit stop for fuel, four tires and adjustments to help loosen her truck up just a tick. After the pit sequence was complete, Deegan was 11th with 15 laps to go.
- With seven laps to go the caution was displayed while Deegan was in ninth. Deegan stayed out and restarted eighth for the green-white-checkered. However, another caution shortly after the green-flag sent the race into overtime with Deegan 13th. Deegan ultimately finished 13th.
- Deegan’s 13th-place finish in tonight’s event is her best result of the season and best result at Kansas Speedway.
Tanner Gray, No. 15 Ford Performance F-150
Start: 18th
Finish: 18th
- Gray started 18th and drove his way up to 14th in the opening five laps. He would gain one additional position throughout the remainder of the stage and would finish Stage 1 in 13th.
- Crew chief Seth Smith called for a big swing in adjustments with air pressure and trackbar changes in addition to tires and fuel. The No. 15 would line up 12th for the start of Stage 2.
- Gray moved up one position to 11th throughout the stage and reported that he felt loose on corner entry. The team opted to go back on some adjustments during the stage break and a quick pit stop placed Gray in the eighth position for the restart for the final stage.
- On the restart, the bottom lane stacked up which caused Gray to fall to 12th on the opening lap. He battled back up to eighth before the final pit stop cycle began and was running sixth on lap 100 when he came down pit road for tires and fuel.
- A speeding penalty forced Gray to bring his F-150 down pit road again for a passthrough and he would rejoin the field in 31st, two laps down. When the caution flag waved on lap 127, he was back up to 19th, one lap down.
- Another quick caution pushed the race to overtime and the No. 15 Ford Performance F-150 would start and finish in 18th.
Next event: LiftKits4Less.com 200 at Darlington Raceway in Darlington, South Carolina on May 7 at 7:30 p.m. ET.