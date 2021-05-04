Spencer Boyd Announces Credit MRI Darlington Throwback with Jack Sprague

Mooresville, NC (May 3, 2021) – Spencer Boyd and Young’s Motorsports unveiled plans today for their 2021 Darlington Throwback paint scheme honoring three-time NASCAR Camping World Truck Series champion, Jack Sprague. Boyd’s sponsor, Credit MRI, will forego its beloved neon green to pay homage to Sprague’s 2007 No. 60 Con-Way Freight colors.



Boyd commented on what throwbacks mean to him, “I take the Darlington weekend very seriously. I love what NASCAR and Darlington have done with this (throwback) weekend. It allows me to look back at racing history to find something special to me, our team, or our sport and this year is no different. Jack Sprague was part of the inaugural year trucks ran back in 1995. He is a three-time champion. He paved the way for guys like me so I’m honored he’s letting me run his paint scheme.”



Jack Sprague has 29 career wins and 429 races to his credit in NASCAR’s top three touring series dating back to his first start in 1989. In a span of six years, he won the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Championship three times (1997, 1999, and 2001) while finishing 2nd in points twice. His record and place in the sport point toward a hall of fame induction in the coming years.



The future Hall of Famer spoke to Boyd about his career and this throwback, “I had a really good run in NASCAR. I’m not sure I knew that what I was doing would have an impact this many years later, but I’ll take it. Spencer is a good guy and this throwback brings back some of that nostalgia. In looking at Spencer’s career, he is doing it the “old-fashioned way” by working hard for his sponsors and staying out on the track. I wish there were more Spencer’s in our sport.”



Boyd’s major sponsor this year, Credit MRI, known for their bright neon green colors, will be taking on the colors of the Con-Way freight scheme to do their part in NASCAR history. The paint scheme is a throwback to the 2007 No. 60 truck of Wyler Racing that Jack Sprague drove to victory lane in at Daytona International Speedway. An interesting point to note is that the designer, Michael Miceli, of the 2007 Con-Way scheme has also done all of Boyd’s designs since his entry to NASCAR in 2016 so this one has a throwback within a throwback.



With Jack Sprague in attendance, the actual No. 20 Credit MRI throwback Chevrolet Silverado will be unveiled via social media on the afternoon of Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at Young’ Motorsports.



About Credit MRI

For more than a decade Credit MRI has delivered professional credit repair services with its industry first and only 30 DAY NO FEE GUARANTEE. Simply put if they do not deliver results then you pay nothing. Whether you are looking to purchase a home, car, RV, jet ski, motorcycle, or simply looking to improve your credit score to lower your current interest rates, Credit MRI is your one stop credit repair partner. To schedule a personal consultation with a credit repair expert call 888-491-1119 today. www.creditmri.com