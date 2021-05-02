ROOKIE JACOB BORST TOPS FIELD, LEADS ROOKIE SWEEP OF TOP TWO POSITIONS IN SATURDAY’S 100-LAP LMSC RACE AT SOUTH BOSTON SPEEDWAY

South Boston, Va….A pair of teenagers ruled the night in the 100-lap NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division race that headlined Saturday night’s SoBo Livestreaming Night at the Races Presented by SoBoSpeedway.tv racing program

Jacob Borst of Elon, North Carolina took the lead when race leaders Thomas Scott and Trey Crews crashed on the frontstretch and led the final 43 circuits to score his first career NASCAR Late Model Stock Car Division victory.

Another teenager, Landon Pembelton of Amelia, Virginia finished second, 1.504 seconds behind Borst, to give the two rookies a sweep of the top two positions in the race. This was Pembelton’s second runner-up finish at South Boston Speedway this season.

“It’s amazing to, get your first win” Borst said, “especially here at South Boston Speedway.

“Even though Pembelton’s a rookie, he is still one of the best out here.”

Borst qualified seventh but quickly moved up to third place. Things unfolded from there.

“I just knew to take my time and just make my way forward,” noted Borst.

“Thomas and Trey got together, and it was one of those deals where you don’t really know where to go. I just tried to get stopped as quickly as I could. I just luckily got through it.”

Pembelton started eighth in the race, and like Borst, steadily thread his way through the field. He moved into second place with about 25 laps to go but was unable to mount a serious threat to Borst at the end.

“We just came up a little short,” Pembelton remarked.

“I think if I had had 10 or 15 more laps I might could have gotten to his back bumper and maybe done something with him.”

Terry Dease of Oxford, North Carolina finished third, Carter Langley of Zebulon, North Carolina finished fourth and Scott, of Efland, North Carolina, battled back to finish fifth in the race that was slowed by three caution flags. Scott led the first 57 laps of the race before being involved in the incident with Crews.

Daniel Moss, Drew Dawson Earn Wins In Limited Sportsman Division Twinbill

Daniel Moss of Danville, Virginia and Drew Dawson of Nathalie, Virginia split wins in Saturday night’s twin 25-lap Limited Sportsman Division races.

The victories were the second wins of the season for both Moss and Dawson.

Moss started second and led every lap in winning the first 25-lap race. Kenny Daniel of Sutherlin, Virginia finished second with Kenny Mills Jr. of South Boston, Virginia, Andrew Amos of Callands, Virginia and Brent Younger of South Boston, Virginia rounding out the top five finishers.

Dawson earned his second career Limited Sportsman Division win in the nightcap, edging Younger by just under a second. Daniel finished third with Tony Housman taking fourth place and Amos completing the top five finishers.

The race featured four lead changes among four drivers with Dawson leading twice for a total of 10 laps.

Nathan Crews Makes It Four Wins In A Row In The Budweiser Pure Stock Division

Nathan Crews of Long Island, Virginia ran his early-season win streak to four in a row Saturday night with a victory in the 30-lap Budweiser Pure Stock Division race.

Results of the race are unofficial pending a post-race technical inspection.

Crews started at the rear of the field, took the lead from Johnny Layne of Halifax, Virginia on the 12th lap and led the rest of the way, edging Layne by .773-second for the win.

Bruce Mayo of Halifax, Virginia, Jared Dawson of Nathalie, Virginia and Scott Phillips of Halifax, Virginia rounded out the top five finishers.

Josh Dawson Wins Budweiser Hornets Division Race

Josh Dawson of Halifax, Virginia scored his third win of the season with a victory in the 15-lap Budweiser Hornets Division race.

Steven Layne of Nathalie, Virginia, Kevin Currin of Chase City, Virginia, Andrea Ruotolo of South Boston, Virginia and Jason DeCarlo of Chase City, Virginia rounded out the top five finishers.

Next Race At South Boston Speedway

NASCAR racing action returns to South Boston Speedway on Saturday night, May 15 with the NASCAR Late Model Twin 75s racing program.

Twin 75-lap races for the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division will headline the night’s six-race card. The night’s action will include a 50-lap Limited Sportsman Division race, twin 15-lap races for the Budweiser Pure Stock Division and a 15-lap race for the Budweiser Hornets Division.

The race day schedule has registration and pit gates opening at 2 p.m. Practice will begin at 4 p.m. and grandstand gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Qualifying will start at 6 p.m. and the first race will get the green flag at 7 p.m.

Advance adult general admission tickets for the May 15 race are priced at $10 each and may be purchased online on South Boston Speedway’s website, www.southbostonspeedway.com, through Friday night, May 14. Adult general admission tickets at the gate on race day are priced at $15 each. Kids ages 12 and under will be admitted free when accompanied by a paying adult.

The latest news and updates about South Boston Speedway and its racing events can be found on the South Boston Speedway website and through the speedway’s social media channels.

South Boston Speedway Results | May 1, 2021

Late Model Stock Car (100 Laps)

25 Jacob Borst 0 Landon Pembleton 1 Derry Dease 5 Carter Langley 8 Thomas Scott 01 Camden Gullie 26 Peyton Sellers 91 Chris Elliott 28 Jason Barnes 50 Raymond Pittman 2 Chris Denny 9 Trey Crews 29 Stuart Crews 26JP Jordan Pickrel

Limited Sportsman Twin No. 1 (25 Laps)

58 Daniel Moss 2 Kenny Daniel 21 Kenny Mills Jr. 36 Andrew Amos 6 Brent Younger 26 Tony Housman 84 JD Eversole 17 Caleb Dyer 15 Ryan Joyner 17 Jason Myers 8 Drew Dawson

Limited Sportsman Twin No. 2 (25 Laps)

8 Drew Dawson 6 Brent Younger 2 Kenny Daniel 26 Tony Housman 36 Andrew Amos 21 Kenny Mills Jr. 17 Jason Myers 58 Daniel Moss

Budweiser Pure Stock (30 Laps) – UNOFFICIAL

3 Nathan Crews 9 Johnny Lane 00 Bruce Mayo 01 Jared Dawson 66 Scott Phillips 12 Randy Hupp 61 Jimmy Wade 8 Justin Dawson

Budweiser Hornets (15 Laps)