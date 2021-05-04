Brandonbilt Motorsports Gives Nod to Dale Jarrett with Throwback Paint Scheme for Darlington Raceway

Track: Darlington Raceway | 1.37 Mile Oval

Race: 10 of 33

Event: Steakhouse Elite 200 | Saturday, May 3 | 1 p.m. ET | FS1 & MRN

Brandon Brown | Xfinity Stats | Darlington Raceway

Starts: 5

Best Start: 6

Best Finish: 13

Brown on Darlington Throwback Weekend:

“After an off-weekend, I can’t wait to get back to racing this Saturday at Darlington (Raceway). Doug (Randolph), RB (Bracken), Lance (Elliot) and the entire Brandonbilt Motorsports organization have put together a stout race car, and coming off of a 7th-place run at Talladega (Superspeedway), I feel confident that our No. 68 team can deliver another strong run this weekend.

“Darlington’s old and rough surface makes tire management an important part of team’s strategies and combined with trying to run up against the wall, the goal is to try and keep the right side on the car, without getting too much of a Darlington Stripe that comes with the territory.

“Unfortunately, we’re heading into the race weekend unsponsored; but instead of running a blank car, we decided to try and make the most of the throwback weekend and it’s exposure to hopefully draw attention to our car and continue to build on funding for our race program.

“This weekend, we’ll be paying tribute to Dale Jarrett and his 2002 UPS paint scheme that won at both Pocono and Michigan and is arguably my favorite throwback scheme that I’ve ever run. It’s an honor to recognize Dale (Jarrett) because he’s been such a great ambassador of our sport and I’ve always been a big fan of his; so, this will be a pretty cool paint scheme to have on-track this Saturday.”

About Brandonbilt Motorsports

Brandonbilt Motorsports is a family-owned, professional stock car team competing full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS). Owned and operated by Woodbridge, Virginia native, Jerry Brown, Brandonbilt Motorsports has quickly become a household name in the NASCAR Xfinity Series through hard work and determination. As a smaller team in the NXS, Brandonbilt Motorsports’ goal has always been to do the most with less, while also becoming a contending organization in every race that it enters. Brandonbilt Motorsports shocked the racing world in 2020 as driver, Brandon Brown, secured the team’s first playoff berth in only its second, full-time season in the NXS, before going on to finish the year 11th in the overall points standings. On the horizon in 2021, Brandonbilt Motorsports looks to pick up where it left off as a playoff-caliber team at each event it enters. To learn more, visit bmsraceteam.com.