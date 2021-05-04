Fr8 Auctions Leads Front Row Motorsports Back to 1985

McDowell to Honor Bill Elliott

Alfredo to Celebrate Alan Kulwicki

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (May 3, 2021) – Front Row Motorsports (FRM) and Fr8 Auctions will honor two NASCAR Hall of Fame legends during NASCAR’s Throwback Weekend at the Darlington (S.C.) Raceway. The 2021 Daytona 500 Champion, Michael McDowell, will race the No. 34 Fr8 Auctions Ford Mustang in the famous livery that led Bill Elliott to his first Daytona 500 win. Anthony Alfredo, a Sunoco Rookie of the Year candidate, will race the 1985 No. 38 scheme that Alan Kulwicki raced during his first NASCAR Cup Series starts.

Fr8 Auctions will adorn the hoods and sides in the style and colors of the nostalgic 1985 scheme on McDowell’s No. 34. Elliott became a NASCAR superstar in this popular scheme. During the 1985 season, the Georgia-native earned 11 wins, 11 poles, the Winston Million and the Daytona 500 en route to a runner-up position in the championship and one of NASCAR’s most successful seasons.

The scheme was commissioned to SMD Designs to honor the Georgia Hall of Famer. Fr8 Auctions, headquartered in Georgia, is ready to bring the colors back to the track.

“It’s an honor to celebrate the Elliott family,” said Marcus Barela, Owner, Fr8 Auctions. “As a Georgia-based company, we know first-hand the excitement and joy that Bill Elliott brought everyone in the state during his historical run in 1985. The scheme, today, is still one of the most iconic in the sport and the entire Elliott family continues to be great ambassadors for the sport. Bill won his first Daytona 500 in 1985, and with Michael winning his first Daytona 500 this year, it was a ‘gr8’ opportunity to celebrate this scheme. We can’t wait to see the car on the track and we hope the fans enjoy it with us.”

“This is an unbelievable car and a great honor to race the scheme that Bill Elliott made so famous and won his first Daytona 500 in,” said McDowell. “I can only hope to get another Daytona 500 victory and also win at Darlington Raceway like Bill did. But, I have to thank Fr8 Auctions for even allowing us this opportunity. We all want to make them proud this Sunday.”

The No. 38 Ford Mustang will carry the FRM “We Care” campaign on the hood with the support by Fr8 Auctions. The lettering, design and colors will match the No. 38 Ford Thunderbird raced by Alan Kulwicki during three races in 1985. The starts helped launch Kulwicki’s championship career. Now, Alfredo, in his rookie season, will take to the track in a scheme replicating Kulwicki’s No. 38.

The “We Care” campaign was introduced by FRM in 2020 as a marketing initiative aimed at driving awareness for social responsibility for various causes. The “We Care” campaign began with a safe driving campaign in partnership with the National Road and Safety Foundation and continued with support of other organizations such as the Autism Society of America and others.

One organization that the We Care campaign continues to support is the Be Your Hero Foundation #BraveLikeWyatt. The Foundation is to honor Wyatt who was born with Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome and had a heart transplant right before his second birthday. His heart transplant allowed him to live for nine more years. He fought cancer and won in 2019, but shortly after he was declared cancer free, it was found that the chemotherapy medication damaged his donor heart. Wyatt passed away in January of 2020 and is loved and missed every single day.

Since that time, #BraveLikeWyatt was born and the Be Your Own Hero Foundation coordinates donation drives to benefit families who are inpatient at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. Past donations have included toys, pantry items and laundry detergent so families can have free snacks and can take care of basic needs like washing their clothes.

The Foundation does even more, and earlier this year FRM, Alfredo and the Georgia Peanut Commission partnered with them to donate over 1,400 jars of peanut butter to Canine Assistants, a non-profit organization, dedicated to educating people and dogs so they may enhance the lives of one another.

“It’s so cool to race an Alan Kulwicki scheme in my first NASCAR Throwback Weekend event,” said Alfredo. “And it’s even more cool that we’re doing it with our ‘We Care’ campaign. I really enjoyed working with Be Your Own Hero #BraveLikeWyatt Foundation earlier this year when we made the peanut butter donation to Canine Assistants. I have ideas, too, how we can further enhance our campaign to other organizations. So, it’s cool to see Fr8 Auctions help us get the campaign going again.”

For more information about Fr8Auctions, visit Fr8Auctions.com and follow Fr8Auctions on social media: Twitter at @fr8auctions and Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Fr8Auctions-165690083576986/

For more information about the Be Your Own Hero Foundation #BraveLikeWyatt, visit www.bravelikewyatt.com.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Camping World Truck Series and the 2021 Daytona 500 champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team– from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.