Todd Gilliland to Race Black’s Tire and Auto Service Championship Scheme

Orange and Black Colors Throwback to Myrtle Beach Speedway Championship

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (May 4, 2021) – Todd Gilliland and Black’s Tire and Auto Service will honor grassroots racing this Friday night during NASCAR’s Throwback Weekend at the Darlington (S.C.) Raceway.

Gilliland will race the No. 38 Black’s Tire Service Ford F-150 in the livery of the 1998 NASCAR Atlantic Seaboard Regional Champion, Charles Powell III. Powell III was the first Late Model Stock driver from Myrtle Beach (S.C.) Speedway to win a regional title. He did it racing for Ricky Benton and the Black’s Tire and Auto Service team. The black base and bright orange logo and number mirror the No. 22 Late Model that Powell III won the championship in.

“It’s really cool to race a scheme that is such a big part of Black’s Tire racing history,” said Gilliland. “The truck looks great with the original Black’s Tire logo and the orange number. I know it brings back a lot of great memories for Ricky (Benton, President of Black’s Tire) and I hope we can make more memories this Friday night.”

Black’s Tire has a long-standing history in NASCAR, and more specifically, with the Gilliland family. Todd is the second-generation driver to carry the Black’s Tire colors. The Ricky Benton-owned company has sponsored Gilliland’s father, David, in numerous races throughout his career in both the NASCAR Camping World Series and the NASCAR Cup Series.

ABOUT BLACK’S TIRE AND AUTO SERVICE

Black’s Tire and Auto Service was formed as Black’s Service Station by W. Crowell Black in Whiteville, N.C. in 1929. Now, with 46 locations in both North and South Carolina, Black’s remains a local, family owned/operated tire sales and service and vehicle repair business. In addition to the retail and commercial locations, Black’s also operates four warehouse/distribution centers, BTS Tire & Wheel Distributors, a commercial sales division and a tire-retreading business, Carolina Retreads. The Black’s Tire family includes more than 700 highly skilled, service-minded team members and ASE certified technicians.

To learn more about Black’s Tire or to find a location, visit www.blackstire.com. Follow Black’s Tire and Auto Service on social media: Twitter at @BlacksTire, Instagram at @BlacksTire and Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/blackstire.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Camping World Truck Series and the 2021 Daytona 500 champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team– from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.