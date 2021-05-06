Goodyear Announces Chance to Win Throwback Blue Streak Tires and More

NASCAR’s Official Throwback Weekend – an annual Labor Day tradition made famous for its retro paint schemes and historic venue – will be hosted early this year and officially called the “Goodyear 400.” Goodyear is getting fans and drivers into the spirit with throwback tires, retro Victory Lane hats, and a rare chance to own them.

Goodyear, the Official Tire of NASCAR, is the title sponsor of the spring Cup Series race as part of the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR on May 9. The official name of the race is the Goodyear 400. The Goodyear 400 will mark Goodyear’s first race entitlement in North America.



A tradition that drivers and fans look forward to each year, “Throwback Weekend” pays tribute to NASCAR’s racing roots in numerous ways, including the use of vintage paint schemes on stock cars.

To celebrate, Goodyear is introducing the “Goodyear 400 Sweepstakes,” giving fans the chance to win exclusive throwback-inspired prizes. Three grand prize winners will receive: One Goodyear Blue Streak tire Three limited-edition Goodyear 400 race posters One Goodyear 400 branded hat Three first place winners will each receive one Goodyear 400 branded hat and three limited-edition race posters.



Fans can enter the Goodyear 400 Sweepstakes now through May 18 on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

To enter via Twitter, comment your favorite NASCAR memory on Goodyear’s sweepstakes post with hashtag #Goodyear400sweepstakes. To learn more details on how to enter and to read the official sweepstakes rules visit woobox.com/jbwz3y.



Prizing : Blue Streak Tires : In keeping with the race weekend’s throwback theme, Goodyear is replacing the yellow “Eagle” logo on the sidewalls of its racing tires with a vintage “Blue Streak” sidewall design. The Blue Streak tires will include white Goodyear lettering and a white logo that reflect the design of NASCAR tires used in the 1960’s and 1970’s. Goodyear 400 Hats: Limited-edition Goodyear 400 hats feature a retro design and commemorative logo and will be worn by the winning driver at Victory Lane. Vintage Race Posters: Goodyear is introducing a select run of throwback posters that were designed and written in the style of decades past, giving fans a chance to win their own limited-edition prints.

:

Rules:

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. The Goodyear 400 Sweepstakes is open to U.S. citizens and U.S. resident aliens who are physically located in and legal residents of one of the 50 United States or the District of Columbia who are at least 18 years of age (19 in Alabama and Nebraska, 21 in Mississippi) at time of entry. Sweepstakes commences at 12:00 PM ET on April 30, 2021 and ends at 11:59 PM ET on May 18, 2021. Subject to Official Rules at https://woobox.com/Jbwz3y. For methods of entry and prize descriptions see Official Rules. Msg & Data rates may apply. Odds of winning depend on number of eligible entries received. Total ARV of Prizes is $1,893. Sponsor: The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, 200 Innovation Way, Akron, Ohio 44316. VOID OUTSIDE OF THE 50 UNITED STATES AND THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA AND WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW