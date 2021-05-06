Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation is title sponsor of Nashville Superspeedway’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday, June 19

‘Tennessee Lottery 250’ is second race of Father’s Day Weekend tripleheader

LEBANON, Tenn. (May 6, 2021) – The Tennessee Lottery will serve as the title sponsor of the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Nashville Superspeedway on Saturday, June 19.

The “Tennessee Lottery 250” (2:30 p.m. CT, NBCSN) is the 15th race of the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series season and the second race of Nashville Superspeedway’s Father’s Day Weekend tripleheader, which also includes the inaugural “Ally 400” NASCAR Cup Series race (2:30 p.m. CT, NBCSN) on Sunday, June 20 and the “Rackley Roofing 200” NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race (7 p.m., FS1) on Friday, June 18.

The Tennessee Lottery has raised nearly $6 billion to fund education programs in the Volunteer State since its inception in 2004 with more than 1.5 million scholarships and grants awarded. Tennessee Lottery players win on average more than $3 million every day.

“We are thrilled to sponsor this fantastic Father’s Day Weekend event at the Nashville Superspeedway and engage with drivers and fans in a whole new way,” Tennessee Lottery President and CEO Rebecca Paul Hargrove said. “We want to thank NASCAR and the Superspeedway for this great opportunity. The excitement of this race and our Lottery games make this a perfect combination for fans and drivers – and dads – alike.”

The “Tennessee Lottery 250” is the 22nd NASCAR Xfinity Series race in Nashville Superspeedway’s history, which dates to 2001. The 1.3-mile concrete track hosted two NASCAR Xfinity Series races per year from 2002-2011 with winners including current NASCAR Cup Series stars Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano.

“The Xfinity Series is an essential part of our track’s history and that tradition continues on Father’s Day Weekend with the Tennessee Lottery 250,” said Erik Moses, Nashville Superspeedway’s president. “The Tennessee Lottery is a difference maker to thousands of students and Tennessee families through the funding it generates for education, and we’re fortunate to have them as a race sponsor and partner this June and into the future.”

About Dover Motorsports, Inc.

Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE: DVD) is a promoter of NASCAR sanctioned motorsports events whose subsidiaries own and operate Dover International Speedway in Dover, Del., and Nashville Superspeedway in Lebanon, Tenn. The company also plays host to the Firefly Music Festival, produced by AEG Presents. For more information, visit www.DoverMotorsports.com.

About the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation

The Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation operates entirely from the revenue it generates through the sale of its products. Since January 20, 2004, the Lottery has raised nearly $6 billion to fund designated education programs, including college grants, scholarships, Drive to 55 initiatives and after-school programs. In addition to the educational beneficiaries, players have won more than $16.1 billion in prizes and Lottery retailers have earned more than $1.5 billion in commissions. For additional information, visit tnlottery.com and follow the TEL on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram.