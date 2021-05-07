Kansas Speedway To Fully Open Grandstands for Oct. 23-24 NASCAR Weekend

Hollywood Casino 400, Kansas Lottery 300 to Serve as Second Races in NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs’ Round of 8

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (May 7, 2021) – When NASCAR returns to Kansas Speedway during the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs Oct. 23-24, there will be no restrictions on the number of fans allowed to take in the action from the grandstands. Fans will be treated to three races – the Hollywood Casino 400, NASCAR Cup Series race, on Sunday, Oct. 24 at 2 p.m. and on Saturday, Oct. 23, the Kansas Lottery 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at 2 p.m. followed by the Reese’s 150 ARCA Menards Series Championship Race at 6 p.m.

“Fans have expressed their overwhelming desire to get back to the racetrack so we are thrilled to welcome back all of our fans as we celebrate our 20th anniversary season during the Hollywood Casino 400 NASCAR Playoffs weekend,” said Kansas Speedway President Pat Warren. “We saw some great NASCAR racing throughout our spring race weekend, and we look forward to what’s in store when the NASCAR Playoffs and ARCA Menards Series championship return Oct. 23-24.”

Creating a safe environment for fans, competitors, employees, and the community is the top priority for NASCAR and Kansas Speedway. Both entities will continue to work closely with local and state government and health officials throughout the year on any necessary health and safety protocols and adjustments for the October race weekend. Any updates will be made available at www.kansasspeedway.com.

To purchase tickets for the Hollywood Casino 400 and other speedway events, click here. For the latest news on everything Kansas Speedway, please visit KansasSpeedway.com. Fans can stay connected with Kansas Speedway on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Kansas Speedway

Kansas Speedway is a premier motorsports facility in the Midwest. The track, which opened in 2001, hosts two NASCAR Cup Series weekends each year, along with approximately 200 other event days each year. This includes the annual American Royal World Series of Barbecue, the largest barbecue competition in the world which attracts teams both nationally and internationally. The Hollywood Casino at Kansas Speedway, which opened in 2012, overlooks Turn 2 of the track. Kansas Speedway’s two NASCAR weekends in 2021 will take place May 1-2 and Oct. 23-24. Both will consist of a NASCAR Cup Series race, including the Hollywood Casino 400 on Sunday, Oct. 24, the second race in the Round of 8 of the Playoffs. Kansas Speedway is owned by NASCAR.

About NASCAR

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 16 of the nation’s major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR consists of three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR Xfinity Series™, and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series™), four regional series (ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East & West and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour), one local grassroots series (NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series) and three international series (NASCAR Pinty’s Series, NASCAR Peak Mexico Series, NASCAR Whelen Euro Series). The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in eight cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races in more than 30 U.S. states, Canada, Mexico and Europe. For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat (‘NASCAR’).