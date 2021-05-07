LEBANON, Tenn. (May 7, 2021) – TriGreen Equipment, a leading regional John Deere supplier, has been named the Preferred Lawn Equipment Provider at Nashville Superspeedway as the track prepares for its June 18-20 NASCAR tripleheader weekend, track and company officials announced today.

TriGreen Equipment’s lawn-care machinery works throughout Nashville Superspeedway’s approximately 1,000 acres, including the track’s infield and RV campground areas.

The June 18-20 NASCAR tripleheader weekend at Nashville Superspeedway includes the “Ally 400” NASCAR Cup Series race on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 20 (2:30 p.m. CT, NBCSN), the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race in track’s history and the first NASCAR Cup Series race in Middle Tennessee in 37 years.

“We certainly keep our TriGreen Equipment products busy here at the track with all of our ongoing projects as we complete the rebirth of this facility,” said Erik Moses, Nashville Superspeedway’s president. “We know our Middle Tennessee fanbase is familiar with the quality products and services that TriGreen provides and we thank them for helping us welcome fans back to Nashville Superspeedway on June 18-20.”

TriGreen Equipment, formed in 2006, has almost two dozen full-service John Deere dealerships throughout Tennessee and Alabama and employs more than 400 people. In addition to residential customers, TriGreen provides lawn-care equipment to larger agricultural, government and commercial firms.

“TriGreen appreciates the opportunity to be a part of NASCAR’s return to Nashville Superspeedway,” said Richard Miller, TriGreen Equipment’s Corporate Sales Manager. “TriGreen customers love NASCAR and we thought it was a great fit for not only our farm customers but our rural lifestyle customers and commercial customers alike. We look forward to sharing in the success of Nashville Superspeedway and its return to the Nashville/Mid-South market that we both serve.”

Nashville Superspeedway’s first two races on its Father’s Day weekend slate include the “Tennessee Lottery 250” NASCAR Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash race on Saturday, June 19 (2:30 p.m. CT, NBCSN) and the “Rackley Roofing 200” NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday, June 18 (7 p.m. CT, FS1).

Fans can order tickets by visiting NashvilleSuperSpeedway.com or calling 866-RACETIX.

Keep track of Nashville Superspeedway’s latest news and updates at NashvilleSuperSpeedway.com via social media at Facebook.com/NashvilleSuperspeedway, on Twitter at @nashvillesupers and Instagram @nashvillesuperspeedway. For questions about media relations, employment, or other inquiries, interested parties are encouraged to email info@nashvillesuperspeedway.com.

About Dover Motorsports, Inc.

Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE: DVD) is a promoter of NASCAR sanctioned motorsports events whose subsidiaries own and operate Dover International Speedway in Dover, Del., and Nashville Superspeedway in Lebanon, Tenn. The company also plays host to the Firefly Music Festival, produced by AEG Presents. For more information, visit www.DoverMotorsports.com.

About TriGreen Equipment

TriGreen Equipment was formed in November 2006 following a merger between several independent John Deere dealers who wanted to provide more for their customers. Today TriGreen has 21 full-service John Deere dealerships throughout Tennessee and Alabama. Our team is dedicated to providing our customers with the best products to suit their lifestyles. With a wide range of products and services, we can meet the equipment needs of our Agricultural, Precision Farming, Commercial Mowing, Governmental, Military, Residential, and Commercial Worksite Construction customers. For more information, visit www.trigreenequipment.com.