Martin Truex Jr. wins the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway

Martin Truex Jr. captured his third NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) win of the season on Sunday’s Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway. Truex Jr. dominated the race by leading 248 of the 293 laps and swept both stages. This was his 30th NCS career win in 561 series starts. He is the only multi-race winner this year.

It was also the first time that a stage winner has ever claimed the checkered flag at Darlington.

“I’m extremely proud of everyone on this Auto-Owners Camry. I think this flat black is a throwback to you, Regan (Smith), when you won here. It’s really cool to throw back to Furniture Row. Hopefully, Barney Visser (owner, Furniture Row Racing) is out here watching. I know, Regan, you and I both owe him a lot, but this one is for Furniture Row. It’s pretty cool.” Truex said.

Kyle Larson closed on Truex Jr. in the closing laps but had to settle for second place, earning his seventh top-10 finish this season.

“I was surprised that I was able to get to him. I caught him really; like, I closed on pit road and then I caught him pretty quickly once we were on track. I closed right in, and actually had an opportunity to get by him in the middle of (Turns) 1 and 2, but I thought I’d stay patient and maybe get him to use his stuff up. He was just a little bit better than I was in the long runs.” Larson said.

Kansas winner Kyle Busch finished third and was pleased with the overall progress his team has made.

“Yes, solid day overall. Definitely better than some of our other 750 package races, but just missing a little bit on the long run. It seemed like we could fire off with (Martin) Truex there and hang with him a little bit. Actually, we would catch him for about five laps and then it was over. Just trying to hold on after that point. Overall, real good day.”

William Byron was fourth and Denny Hamlin finished fifth. Chase Briscoe was the highest-finishing rookie with an 11th place result.

Hamlin leads the series with 529 points. Truex (-75), Byron (-101), Joey Logano (-123) and Ryan Blaney (-124) round out the top five in the driver standings.

There were no major issues in the post-race inspection. The No. 18 (Busch), 24 (Byron), 4 (Harvick), 12 (Blaney) and 8 (Reddick) will be taken to the R&D Center for further inspection. The No. 22 (Logano) had two lug nuts not safe and secure and the No. 17 (Buescher) had one lug nut not safe and secure.

NEXT RACE: Sunday, May 16th at Dover International Speedway on FS1 at 2 p.m. ET

NASCAR Cup Series Race No. 12 Race Results for the 2nd Annual Goodyear 400

Sunday, May 9, 2021

Darlington Raceway – Darlington, SC – 1.366 – Mile Paved

Total Race Length – 293 Laps – 400.238 Miles

Fin Str No Driver Team Laps S1Pos S2Pos S3Pos Pts Status 1 4 19 Martin Truex Jr. Auto-Owners Insurance Toyota 293 1 1 0 60 Running 2 14 5 Kyle Larson HendrickCars.com Throwback Chevrolet 293 4 5 0 48 Running 3 3 18 Kyle Busch M&M’s Toyota 293 0 2 0 43 Running 4 5 24 William Byron Valvoline Throwback Chevrolet 293 9 3 0 43 Running 5 7 11 Denny Hamlin Sport Clips Toyota 293 2 4 0 48 Running 6 2 4 Kevin Harvick Mobil 1 Throwback Ford 293 5 0 0 37 Running 7 6 9 Chase Elliott Hooters Throwback Chevrolet 293 8 0 0 33 Running 8 16 12 Ryan Blaney Advance Auto Parts Ford 293 7 9 0 35 Running 9 11 17 Chris Buescher Fifth Third Bank Ford 293 0 10 0 29 Running 10 20 6 Ryan Newman Kohler Generators Ford 292 0 0 0 27 Running 11 22 14 Chase Briscoe # HighPoint.com Throwback Ford 292 0 0 0 26 Running 12 10 8 Tyler Reddick Quartz Hill Records Chevrolet 292 3 8 0 36 Running 13 12 22 Joey Logano Shell Pennzoil Ford 292 6 7 0 33 Running 14 21 20 Christopher Bell Rheem Toyota 292 0 6 0 28 Running 15 18 42 Ross Chastain McDonald’s Chevrolet 291 0 0 0 22 Running 16 9 3 Austin Dillon Bass Pro Shops Chevrolet 291 0 0 0 21 Running 17 19 48 Alex Bowman Ally Throwback Chevrolet 291 10 0 0 21 Running 18 26 43 Erik Jones STP Chevrolet 291 0 0 0 19 Running 19 8 21 Matt DiBenedetto Menards/Dutch Boy Ford 290 0 0 0 18 Running 20 28 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Kroger/Tide Chevrolet 290 0 0 0 17 Running 21 23 23 Bubba Wallace Root Insurance Toyota 290 0 0 0 16 Running 22 30 7 Corey LaJoie In Memory of Alan Kulwicki Chevrolet 290 0 0 0 15 Running 23 15 99 Daniel Suarez Camping World Throwback Chevrolet 290 0 0 0 14 Running 24 1 2 Brad Keselowski Freightliner Ford 290 0 0 0 13 Running 25 29 37 * Ryan Preece Velveeta Chevrolet 290 0 0 0 12 Running 26 25 38 Anthony Alfredo # We Care Ford 289 0 0 0 11 Running 27 13 34 Michael McDowell Fr8 Auctions Ford 288 0 0 0 10 Running 28 31 77 Justin Haley(I) FOE Mother’s Day Chevrolet 288 0 0 0 0 Running 29 34 53 JJ Yeley(i) FatBoy Ice Cream Chevrolet 286 0 0 0 0 Running 30 35 0 Quin Houff Bos Klein/RCA Chevrolet 286 0 0 0 7 Running 31 36 15 James Davison HOPEGIVERS Throwback Chevrolet 286 0 0 0 6 Running 32 32 78 BJ McLeod(i) CorvetteParts.net/Keen Parts Ford 285 0 0 0 0 Running 33 37 52 Josh Bilicki Insurance King Throwback Ford 245 0 0 0 4 Running 34 33 51 Cody Ware(i) NURTEC ODT Throwback Chevrolet 188 0 0 0 0 Driveshaft 35 17 1 Kurt Busch Monster Energy Chevrolet 106 0 0 0 2 Accident 36 24 41 Cole Custer HaasTooling.com Mother’s Day Ford 97 0 0 0 1 Accident 37 27 10 Aric Almirola Smithfield/Winn-Dixie Ford 5 0 0 0 1 Accident

Time of Race: 3 Hrs, 14 Mins, 21 Secs. Average Speed: 123.562 MPH Margin of Victory: 2.571 Seconds

Stage 1 Top 10: 19, 11, 8, 5, 4, 22, 12, 9, 24, 48

Stage 2 Top 10: 19, 18, 24, 11, 5, 20, 22, 8, 12, 17

Failed to Qualify: None.

Caution Flags: 6 for 36 laps; Laps: 7-11 (#10 Incident Backstretch [None]); 23-28 (#18 Incident Turn 4/Competition Cuation [None]); 92-97 (Stage 1 Conclusion [1]); 100-104 (#41, 38 Incident Backstretch [14]); 108-114 (#1, 23 Incident Frontstretch [None]); 187-193 (Stage 2 Conclusion [43]).

Lead Changes: 19 among 10 drivers; B. Keselowski 1-4; K. Harvick 5-13; K. Busch 14-21; M. Truex Jr. 22-24; T. Reddick 25; C. Ware(i) 26; M. Truex Jr. 27-60; T. Reddick 61; R. Chastain 62-71; M. Truex Jr. 72-92; D. Hamlin 93; M. Truex Jr. 94-110; D. Hamlin 111-114; M. Truex Jr. 115-144; C. Buescher 145; K. Harvick 146; C. Bell 147-149; M. Truex Jr. 150-187; K. Busch 188; M. Truex Jr. 189-293.

Sunoco Rookie of the Race: Chase Briscoe, #14

(i) Ineligible for driver points in this series