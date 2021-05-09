Search
Martin Truex Jr. wins the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway

By Angela Campbell
DARLINGTON, SOUTH CAROLINA - MAY 09: Martin Truex Jr., driver of the #19 Auto-Owners Insurance Toyota, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway on May 09, 2021 in Darlington, South Carolina. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Martin Truex Jr. captured his third NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) win of the season on Sunday’s Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway. Truex Jr. dominated the race by leading 248 of the 293 laps and swept both stages. This was his 30th NCS career win in 561 series starts. He is the only multi-race winner this year.

It was also the first time that a stage winner has ever claimed the checkered flag at Darlington.

“I’m extremely proud of everyone on this Auto-Owners Camry. I think this flat black is a throwback to you, Regan (Smith), when you won here. It’s really cool to throw back to Furniture Row. Hopefully, Barney Visser (owner, Furniture Row Racing) is out here watching. I know, Regan, you and I both owe him a lot, but this one is for Furniture Row. It’s pretty cool.” Truex said.

Kyle Larson closed on Truex Jr. in the closing laps but had to settle for second place, earning his seventh top-10 finish this season.

“I was surprised that I was able to get to him. I caught him really; like, I closed on pit road and then I caught him pretty quickly once we were on track. I closed right in, and actually had an opportunity to get by him in the middle of (Turns) 1 and 2, but I thought I’d stay patient and maybe get him to use his stuff up. He was just a little bit better than I was in the long runs.” Larson said.

Kansas winner Kyle Busch finished third and was pleased with the overall progress his team has made.

“Yes, solid day overall. Definitely better than some of our other 750 package races, but just missing a little bit on the long run. It seemed like we could fire off with (Martin) Truex there and hang with him a little bit. Actually, we would catch him for about five laps and then it was over. Just trying to hold on after that point. Overall, real good day.”

William Byron was fourth and Denny Hamlin finished fifth. Chase Briscoe was the highest-finishing rookie with an 11th place result.

Hamlin leads the series with 529 points. Truex (-75), Byron (-101), Joey Logano (-123) and Ryan Blaney (-124) round out the top five in the driver standings.

There were no major issues in the post-race inspection. The No. 18 (Busch), 24 (Byron), 4 (Harvick), 12 (Blaney) and 8 (Reddick) will be taken to the R&D Center for further inspection. The No. 22 (Logano) had two lug nuts not safe and secure and the No. 17 (Buescher) had one lug nut not safe and secure.

NEXT RACE: Sunday, May 16th at Dover International Speedway on FS1 at 2 p.m. ET

NASCAR Cup Series Race No. 12 Race Results for the 2nd Annual Goodyear 400
Sunday, May 9, 2021
Darlington Raceway – Darlington, SC – 1.366 – Mile Paved
Total Race Length – 293 Laps – 400.238 Miles
FinStrNoDriverTeamLapsS1PosS2PosS3PosPtsStatus
1419Martin Truex Jr.Auto-Owners Insurance Toyota29311060Running
2145Kyle LarsonHendrickCars.com Throwback Chevrolet29345048Running
3318Kyle BuschM&M’s Toyota29302043Running
4524William ByronValvoline Throwback Chevrolet29393043Running
5711Denny HamlinSport Clips Toyota29324048Running
624Kevin HarvickMobil 1 Throwback Ford29350037Running
769Chase ElliottHooters Throwback Chevrolet29380033Running
81612Ryan BlaneyAdvance Auto Parts Ford29379035Running
91117Chris BuescherFifth Third Bank Ford293010029Running
10206Ryan NewmanKohler Generators Ford29200027Running
112214Chase Briscoe #HighPoint.com Throwback Ford29200026Running
12108Tyler ReddickQuartz Hill Records Chevrolet29238036Running
131222Joey LoganoShell Pennzoil Ford29267033Running
142120Christopher BellRheem Toyota29206028Running
151842Ross ChastainMcDonald’s Chevrolet29100022Running
1693Austin DillonBass Pro Shops Chevrolet29100021Running
171948Alex BowmanAlly Throwback Chevrolet291100021Running
182643Erik JonesSTP Chevrolet29100019Running
19821Matt DiBenedettoMenards/Dutch Boy Ford29000018Running
202847Ricky Stenhouse Jr.Kroger/Tide Chevrolet29000017Running
212323Bubba WallaceRoot Insurance Toyota29000016Running
22307Corey LaJoieIn Memory of Alan Kulwicki Chevrolet29000015Running
231599Daniel SuarezCamping World Throwback Chevrolet29000014Running
2412Brad KeselowskiFreightliner Ford29000013Running
252937* Ryan PreeceVelveeta Chevrolet29000012Running
262538Anthony Alfredo #We Care Ford28900011Running
271334Michael McDowellFr8 Auctions Ford28800010Running
283177Justin Haley(I)FOE Mother’s Day Chevrolet2880000Running
293453JJ Yeley(i)FatBoy Ice Cream Chevrolet2860000Running
30350Quin HouffBos Klein/RCA Chevrolet2860007Running
313615James DavisonHOPEGIVERS Throwback Chevrolet2860006Running
323278BJ McLeod(i)CorvetteParts.net/Keen Parts Ford2850000Running
333752Josh BilickiInsurance King Throwback Ford2450004Running
343351Cody Ware(i)NURTEC ODT Throwback Chevrolet1880000Driveshaft
35171Kurt BuschMonster Energy Chevrolet1060002Accident
362441Cole CusterHaasTooling.com Mother’s Day Ford970001Accident
372710Aric AlmirolaSmithfield/Winn-Dixie Ford50001Accident

Time of Race: 3 Hrs, 14 Mins, 21 Secs. Average Speed: 123.562 MPH Margin of Victory: 2.571 Seconds

Stage 1 Top 10: 19, 11, 8, 5, 4, 22, 12, 9, 24, 48
Stage 2 Top 10: 19, 18, 24, 11, 5, 20, 22, 8, 12, 17

Failed to Qualify: None.

Caution Flags: 6 for 36 laps; Laps: 7-11 (#10 Incident Backstretch [None]); 23-28 (#18 Incident Turn 4/Competition Cuation [None]); 92-97 (Stage 1 Conclusion [1]); 100-104 (#41, 38 Incident Backstretch [14]); 108-114 (#1, 23 Incident Frontstretch [None]); 187-193 (Stage 2 Conclusion [43]).

Lead Changes: 19 among 10 drivers; B. Keselowski 1-4; K. Harvick 5-13; K. Busch 14-21; M. Truex Jr. 22-24; T. Reddick 25; C. Ware(i) 26; M. Truex Jr. 27-60; T. Reddick 61; R. Chastain 62-71; M. Truex Jr. 72-92; D. Hamlin 93; M. Truex Jr. 94-110; D. Hamlin 111-114; M. Truex Jr. 115-144; C. Buescher 145; K. Harvick 146; C. Bell 147-149; M. Truex Jr. 150-187; K. Busch 188; M. Truex Jr. 189-293.

Sunoco Rookie of the Race: Chase Briscoe, #14
(i) Ineligible for driver points in this series



The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com.

Angela Campbell
A native of Charlotte, NC, Angela (Angie) was first introduced to racing by her father. An avid fan of NASCAR, she found a way to combine her love of racing with her passion for writing. Angie is also an award-winning member of the National Motorsports Press Association. Follow her on Twitter @angiecampbell_ for the latest NASCAR news and feature stories.
