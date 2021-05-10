Search
Categories:
Featured StoriesXFINITY SeriesXFINITY Series News

JR Motorsports will appeal Darlington penalty on No. 9 team

By Angela Campbell
0
Noah Gragson, driver of the #9 Bass Pro Shops/True Timber/BRCC Chevrolet, drives during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Steakhouse Elite 200 at Darlington Raceway on May 08, 2021 in Darlington, South Carolina. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

JR Motorsports confirmed Monday that they will appeal the penalty assessed against Noah Gragson and the No. 9 team after Saturday’s Xfinity Series Steakhouse Elite 200 race at Darlington Raceway.

During the post-race inspection of the No. 9 Chevrolet, it was determined that the team had violated Rule 20.14.c in the NASCAR Rule Book.

The rule states that “all suspension mounts and mounting hardware must not allow movement or realignment of any suspension and/or drivetrain component beyond normal rotation or suspension and/or drivetrain travel.”

Gragson was originally scored in fourth at the end of the race but after the penalty, he was relegated to a 40th place finish and stripped of the Dash 4 Cash $100,000 bonus for being the highest-finishing eligible driver.

If the penalty is upheld, Gragson, who has already won two of the four events in the program, will not be able to compete for the prize at Dover International Speedway this weekend.



The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com.

Angela Campbell
A native of Charlotte, NC, Angela (Angie) was first introduced to racing by her father. An avid fan of NASCAR, she found a way to combine her love of racing with her passion for writing. Angie is also an award-winning member of the National Motorsports Press Association. Follow her on Twitter @angiecampbell_ for the latest NASCAR news and feature stories.
Previous articleWITH WIN BORST CONTINUES TO IMPRESS AS ONE OF NEW LATE MODEL FRONTRUNNERS AT SOUTH BOSTON SPEEDWAY

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


American Muscle

Latest articles

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category