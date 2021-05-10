JR Motorsports will appeal Darlington penalty on No. 9 team

JR Motorsports confirmed Monday that they will appeal the penalty assessed against Noah Gragson and the No. 9 team after Saturday’s Xfinity Series Steakhouse Elite 200 race at Darlington Raceway.

During the post-race inspection of the No. 9 Chevrolet, it was determined that the team had violated Rule 20.14.c in the NASCAR Rule Book.

The rule states that “all suspension mounts and mounting hardware must not allow movement or realignment of any suspension and/or drivetrain component beyond normal rotation or suspension and/or drivetrain travel.”

Gragson was originally scored in fourth at the end of the race but after the penalty, he was relegated to a 40th place finish and stripped of the Dash 4 Cash $100,000 bonus for being the highest-finishing eligible driver.

If the penalty is upheld, Gragson, who has already won two of the four events in the program, will not be able to compete for the prize at Dover International Speedway this weekend.