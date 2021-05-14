7 Tips for Finding a Good & Trustworthy Garage

We all know the horror stories of going to a garage for an oil change and getting ripped off. It’s not just dishonest mechanics that make it hard to find a good, trustworthy garage. With so many options of car garages out there, how do you know where to go? Here are seven tips for finding a good & reliable garage:

1) Look at reviews online or other review sites

If you find a review on Google or another site, it is always helpful to check the date of the posts. If someone went in for an oil change and were charged £1100 because they needed new brakes, then that would be a huge red flag.

2) Ask friends and family who they use

Simple but overlooked, ask your friends and family who they use.

A garage can have the best reviews online, but if your friend has been going to them for years, that is a pretty good sign.

If you don’t know anyone, then try asking on social media – some people are very vocal about where they go.

3) Find garages near you online by using Google Maps or any other mapping website

Go to google maps and type in car repairs in (your home town). For example “car repair in Ashford“

Many garages will have their website, which can be a good sign because they are more likely to want you as a customer.

If that doesn’t work, then go back to google maps and use the search box at the top of the page. It is easy! Whilst you are there, check out the reviews. If they have a website and good reviews that are two massive green ticks.

4) Making sure the garage has explained everything in plain and straightforward detail

They should always let you know what each part of their service cost before anything is done. It can sometimes seem a little pricey, but it saves you from being surprised with an invoice at the end.

5) Great communication is key

Do they sound confident in what they are saying, and are their communication is clear and precise. Not every repair will go to plan, but the key is to have them explained the process in detail, even if they describe the points that might go wrong during the process. For example, say your car needs glow plugs replacing, the garage will explain the price to do the job, but will also explain the risk of the glow plugs sometimes breaking due to them being seized in the head, and this can’t be helped.

This is not preferable, but better to be prepared than getting a huge surprising bill at the end.

Speaking to Wye Motors they said.

“The key biggest reason customers come back is that they can trust us, we explain everything in detail, even the risks of doing a particular job, this is how we build the trust”

6) Ask about their warranty on repair work

If you feel confident in what they suggest, ask about their warranty on the work. This will help ensure that if anything goes wrong, then there is a guarantee that it can be fixed again.

There are some garages out there with no guarantees at all, and these should be avoided.

7) Well organised and clean

The place’s cleanliness can also tell you about how much pride in workmanship this business takes because keeping things tidy and presentable is not an easy task.

It is also a sign of good management and that they care about the quality of work. A garage with no pride in its output will be littered with junk everywhere, boxes not appropriately organized, or anything else to suggest they have any sense of organization at all.

If you’ve read this article, you will know how to find a good & trustworthy garage. With these seven tips in mind, it’s time for you to get back on the road and enjoy your car! We hope that we helped make finding an honest mechanic easier than ever before.