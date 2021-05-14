Auto Maintenance 101: Quick and Easy Tips for Keeping Your Vehicle Running

If you are a car owner, then this blog post is for you! Many things can potentially go wrong with your vehicle if it isn’t properly maintained. If you want to keep your car running smoothly and save money in the long run, here are seven simple tips that will help.

1 . Check the oil level every time before you start driving and add more as needed.

Try and make a good routine, at least once a week, to check the oil level and add more if needed. It’s an essential step for keeping your car running smoothly.

2- Make sure tires have enough air pressure by checking them regularly.

This is a step that is always missed. You can check your tires at any time by using an air gauge.

It is also really crucial to ensure that the tire pressure is correct for different conditions you may be driving in. Cold temperatures will require a bit more air, while hot and humid weather will need less air due to heat rising from the ground.

3- Clean headlights often to avoid getting pulled over or having an accident due to poor visibility at night.

Some fantastic products can help here, such as Meguiar’s Headlight Restoration Kit and Armor All Original Clear Plastic Cleaner.

These products will help you clean (and restore, if needed) the headlights; they’ll also make them look new again with a glossy shine!

This is an essential step because many drivers neglect this simple task.

4. Keeping on top of your cars maintenance schedule is a must

Make sure to follow the vehicles manufacturer’s guidelines to get maximum performance and avoid expensive repairs.

To keep your vehicle’s performing at its best, you’ll need to make sure it has regular maintenance checks and that your replacement parts as required. A good rule of thumb is every 12 000 km or 12 months (whichever comes first).

Talking to Sovereign Motor Engineers, they said, “not just servicing schedule it is important that you follow the mileage-based service checks, like 4×4 certain vehicles will need there diff oil changed based on miles, so these little things are key to look out for”

5. Don’t let any minor issue turn into a big one

If you find fault with your car, take it to a car garage ASAP as this fault could lead to more expensive problems if left unattended.

If you notice any warning lights on your dashboard, be sure to take it in for repairs promptly. Even a tiny and manageable issue can turn into something much worse without prompt attention. SME said “this is so common, they hear a small noise coming from their brakes, leave it until it gets worse. When they turn up to our car repairs garage in tonbridge, they end up having to have brake discs and pads because the pads are too low and damaged the discs”

6. Keeping the car clean

Yes, you will need to get your bucket out more regularly, but maintaining your vehicle is a lot easier when it’s not covered in grime.

We recommend using a garden hose with cold water to clean the dirt off, then once dry, use an all-purpose cleaner and cloth to wipe down the car body for maximum effect.

7. Drive your car gently

The more you drive your vehicle, the less fuel it will use, but don’t overdo it.

It might be tempting to push your car when trying to make a deadline or get home fast so that you can start working out how to fix your broken down vehicle, but pushing too hard could cause even more problems in the long run. You want to cruise around everywhere, and this will reduce long-term damage to your car as you are not putting unforeseen pressure on your vehicle.

Have you been neglecting your car? If so, don’t worry. It’s not too late to try to turn things around and start caring for your vehicle the way it deserves to be cared for. You can save some good money in the long run by following these tips that will help keep your car running smoothly. Start today! What has been the one thing you learned from this blog post that helped inspire a change in how you care for your vehicle?