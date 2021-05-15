Cindric perseveres to win the XFINITY Series Drydene 200 at Dover

Reigning Xfinity champion Austin Cindric captured his third victory of the NASCAR Xfinity Series season Saturday in the Drydene 200 at Dover International Speedway. Cindric also won the season opener at Daytona and again at Phoenix Raceway in March.

Cindric started in 16th place but methodically made his way to the front to lead 51 of the 200 laps in his Team Penske No. 22 Ford en route to his 11th Xfinity Series career win.

With this victory, he has increased his lead in the Xfinity Series standings to 62 points over Daniel Hemric in second.

“Every win means so much and everyone that is in this series — I have the unique opportunity to know what I am doing in the future. I respect the guys that I am racing around are trying to get to the top level. I know I have that for me down the road but I have to bring that same energy that I am racing against. These wins are really hard to come by. It sucks that we have had some bad races recently that make this one feel so much better. This is my favorite race track that we go to,” Cindric said.

Josh Berry finished second for his third top-five this season in the JR Motorsports No. 8 Chevrolet, passing his teammate Justin Allgaier with 28 laps to go and captured the Dash 4 Cash $100,000 bonus.

“It could have been one spot better, we were so good today,” Berry said. “That last run we just fired off too free. Me and Justin got racing each other and the 22 (Cindric) got away. We just weren’t quite as good in that last run as the run before. It’s tough. But when you’re in the top two or three all day, there’s still a lot to be proud of.”

Justin Allgaier finished third, AJ Allmendinger fourth and rookie Ty Gibbs finished fifth.

“It’s just a hard track for me. I feel like this is one of my harder ones. I feel like I’m learning as I go. I’m kind of frustrated. I think I could have ran a little better. We had a good day overall. I will take a top-five any day. We will keep on going,” Gibbs said.

The Xfinity Series heads to the Circuit of the Americas for the Pit Boss 250 on Saturday, May 22 at 4 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on FS1, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. This will be the series’ first event at the Austin Texas road course.

