Search
Categories:
Featured StoriesRace CentralRC XFINITYXFINITY Series

Cindric perseveres to win the XFINITY Series Drydene 200 at Dover

By Angela Campbell
0
DOVER, DELAWARE - MAY 15: Austin Cindric, driver of the #22 Car Shop Ford, celebrates his win in Victory Lane during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Drydene 200 race at Dover International Speedway on May 15, 2021 in Dover, Delaware. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Reigning Xfinity champion Austin Cindric captured his third victory of the NASCAR Xfinity Series season Saturday in the Drydene 200 at Dover International Speedway. Cindric also won the season opener at Daytona and again at Phoenix Raceway in March.

Cindric started in 16th place but methodically made his way to the front to lead 51 of the 200 laps in his Team Penske No. 22 Ford en route to his 11th Xfinity Series career win.

With this victory, he has increased his lead in the Xfinity Series standings to 62 points over Daniel Hemric in second.

“Every win means so much and everyone that is in this series — I have the unique opportunity to know what I am doing in the future. I respect the guys that I am racing around are trying to get to the top level. I know I have that for me down the road but I have to bring that same energy that I am racing against. These wins are really hard to come by. It sucks that we have had some bad races recently that make this one feel so much better. This is my favorite race track that we go to,” Cindric said.

Josh Berry finished second for his third top-five this season in the JR Motorsports No. 8 Chevrolet, passing his teammate Justin Allgaier with 28 laps to go and captured the Dash 4 Cash $100,000 bonus.

“It could have been one spot better, we were so good today,” Berry said. “That last run we just fired off too free. Me and Justin got racing each other and the 22 (Cindric) got away. We just weren’t quite as good in that last run as the run before. It’s tough. But when you’re in the top two or three all day, there’s still a lot to be proud of.”

Justin Allgaier finished third, AJ Allmendinger fourth and rookie Ty Gibbs finished fifth.

“It’s just a hard track for me. I feel like this is one of my harder ones. I feel like I’m learning as I go. I’m kind of frustrated. I think I could have ran a little better. We had a good day overall. I will take a top-five any day. We will keep on going,” Gibbs said.

The Xfinity Series heads to the Circuit of the Americas for the Pit Boss 250 on Saturday, May 22 at 4 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on FS1, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. This will be the series’ first event at the Austin Texas road course.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Number 10
Race Results for the 40th Annual Drydene 200 – Saturday, May 15, 2021
Dover International Speedway – Dover, DE – 1. – Mile Concrete
Total Race Length – 200 Laps – 200. Miles

FinStrNoDriverTeamLapsS1PosS2PosS3PosPtsStatus
11622Austin CindricCar Shop Ford20083051Running
268Josh Berry #Tire Pros Chevrolet20021054Running
327Justin AllgaierBRANDT Chevrolet20012053Running
4716AJ AllmendingerHyperice Chevrolet20034048Running
51454Ty Gibbs #Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota20079038Running
6520Harrison BurtonDEX Imaging Toyota20045044Running
7111Michael AnnettPilot Flying J myRewards Plus Chevrolet20007034Running
81239Ryan SiegCMR Construction and Roofing/A-Game Ford20090031Running
9118Daniel HemricPoppy Bank Toyota20000028Running
101968Brandon BrownBrandonbilt Foundations Chevrolet20000027Running
111310Jeb BurtonChevy Chevrolet20000026Running
12851Jeremy ClementsFirst Pacific Funding Chevrolet20000025Running
13102Brett MoffittDestiny Homes Chevrolet19900024Running
143123JJ YeleyOur Motorsports Chevrolet19900023Running
1539Noah GragsonBass Pro Shops/TrueTimber/BRCC Chevrolet19966032Running
16152Myatt SniderTaxSlayer Chevrolet19900021Running
172098Riley HerbstMonster Energy Ford198010021Running
18280Jeffrey EarnhardtForeverLawn Chevrolet19800019Running
191836Alex LabbeProlon/rousseau/Silver Wax Chevrolet19800018Running
201744Tommy Joe MartinsGilreath Farms Red Angus Chevrolet19800017Running
212499BJ McLeod(i)Chevrolet1980000Running
223247Kyle WeathermanThin Blue Line USA/Police Week 2021 Chevrolet19800015Running
232717Cody WareNurtec ODT Chevrolet19700014Running
242674Bayley Currey(i)Childrens National Chevrolet1960000Running
25376Landon CassillDrydene Chevrolet19600012Running
26234Ryan Vargas #Drydene Chevrolet19500011Running
27395Matt MillsJ.F. Electric Toyota19500010Running
282515Colby HowardDrydene Chevrolet1940009Running
29367Joe Graf Jr.Z GRILLS Chevrolet1930008Running
302266Timmy Hill(i)ATS Alarm Tech Toyota1930000Running
314052Gray GauldingPanini Chevrolet1920006Running
323026John Hunter Nemechek(i)ACME Toyota18210800Running
333448Jade BufordBig Machine Spiked Coolers Chevrolet1550004Engine
343590Kyle SiegIndependent Metal Strap Ford830003Accident
35419Brandon JonesMenards/Pelonis Toyota685008Accident
36911Zane Smith(i)LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet670000Accident
373378Jesse LittleApex Wireless Chevrolet570001Accident
382992Josh WilliamsAlloy Employer Services Chevrolet570001Accident
393813Matt JaskolAuto Parts 4 Less Toyota560001Accident
402161David StarrSpecial Report w/ Bret Baier Toyota180001Overheating


The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com.

Angela Campbell
A native of Charlotte, NC, Angela (Angie) was first introduced to racing by her father. An avid fan of NASCAR, she found a way to combine her love of racing with her passion for writing. Angie is also an award-winning member of the National Motorsports Press Association. Follow her on Twitter @angiecampbell_ for the latest NASCAR news and feature stories.
Previous articleAustin Cindric gains first Dover victory in ‘Drydene 200’ NASCAR Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash race
Next articleVeeKay Speeds to First Career Victory in GMR Grand Prix

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here



American Muscle

Latest articles

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category