Weekend schedule for Dover

The NASCAR Cup Series and the Xfinity Series travel to Dover International Speedway this weekend. The Camping World Truck Series has the week off but will return May 22 for the Toyota Tundra 225 at Circuit of The Americas.

There have been 10 different Cup Series winners in 12 races this season with Martin Truex Jr. the only multi-race winner with three victories.

Four active drivers are tied with the most wins at Dover. Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch and Ryan Newman each have three wins.

All eyes will be on JR Motorsports driver Noah Garson as he attempts to sweep the Dash 4 Cash Xfinity Series races. Since the multi-round format was established in 2011, no driver has ever won all the rounds in a season.

There will be no practice or qualifying sessions due to COVID-19 protocols established by NASCAR.

Truex (Cup) and Daniel Hemric (Xfinity) have been awarded the pole starting positions for their respective series based on the formula below.

The starting lineups will be determined by the following metrics formula:

• 25 percent: Driver’s finishing position from the previous race

• 25 percent: Car owner’s finishing position from the previous race

• 35 percent: Team owner points ranking

• 15 percent: Fastest lap from the previous race

All times are Eastern.

Saturday, May 15

1:10 p.m.: Driver Intros (Drivers Standing By Cars)

1:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Drydene 200 (Green flag 1:41)

200 miles (200 Laps)

Stage 1 ends on Lap 45, Stage 2 ends on Lap 90, Final Stage ends on Lap 200

FS1/MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Pole: Daniel Hemric

Sunday, May 16

1:40 p.m.: Driver Intros (Drivers Standing By Cars)

2 p.m.: Cup Series Drydene 400 (Green flag 2:11)

The Place: Dover International Speedway

400 miles (400 laps)

Stage 1 ends on Lap 120, Stage 2 ends on Lap 240, Final Stage ends on Lap 400

FS1/MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Pole: Martin Truex Jr.

Dover International Speedway:

“Season Race #: 13 of 36 (05-16-21)

Track Size: 1-mile

Banking/Turn 1 & 2: 24 degrees

Banking/Turn 3 & 4: 24 degrees

Banking/Frontstretch: 9 degrees

Banking/Backstretch: 9 degrees

Frontstretch Length: 1,076 feet

Backstretch Length: 1,076 feet

Race Length: 311 laps / 311 miles

Stage 1 and 2 Length: 120 laps each

Final Stage Length: 160 laps

Dover International Speedway Qualifying Information :

Track qualifying record: Denny Hamlin, Toyota 166.984 mph, (21.559 secs.) on Oct. 5, 2019.

2020 Dover pole winner: Qualifying was canceled due to pandemic – Chase Elliott started on pole.

Kurt Busch leads all active series drivers in starts at Dover with 41 starts.

Kyle Larson leads all active drivers in the series in an average starting position at Dover with a 7.8 in 13 starts.

42 different NCS drivers have won the pole at Dover and eight pole winners are active this weekend. Denny Hamlin (4), Ryan Newman (4), Martin Truex Jr, (3), Chase Elliott (1), Kyle Larson (1), Kyle Busch (1), Brad Keselowski (1), and Kevin Harvick (1).

The youngest series Dover pole winner is Chase Elliott (May 3, 2019 – 23 years, 5 months, 8 days).

The oldest series Dover pole winner is Mark Martin (June 1, 2012 – 53 years, 4 months, 23 days).

10 drivers have won consecutive poles at Dover and the two active drivers this weekend are Ryan Newman (fall 2005, spring 2006), and Denny Hamlin (fall 2012, spring 2013).

Dover International Speedway Race Information :

Track race record: Kyle Larson, Chevrolet 135.734 mph, (02:56:49) on Oct. 6, 2019.

2020 Dover race winner: Denny Hamlin, Toyota 124.359 mph, (02:30:03), Aug. 22, 2020

38 different NCS drivers have won at Dover and nine are active this weekend. Kevin Harvick (3), Martin Truex Jr. (3), Kyle Busch (3), Ryan Newman (3), Denny Hamlin (1), Kyle Larson (1), Chase Elliott (1), Brad Keselowski (1), and Kurt Busch (1).

Jimmie Johnson leads the NCS in wins at Dover with 11 victories.

The youngest Dover race winner is Chase Elliott (October 7, 2018 – 22 years, 10 months, 0 days).

13 of the 102 (12.7%) NCS races at Dover have been won from the pole or first starting position but the second place starting position is the most proficient starting position in the field, producing more winners (20) than any other starting position.

Ryan Newman is the only active driver entered this weekend that has won from the pole in the NCS at Dover on June 1, 2003.

The deepest in the field that an active race winner has started at Dover is 26th, by Martin Truex Jr.

Hendrick Motorsports has the most wins at Dover in the NCS with 20 victories among six drivers.

Nine different manufacturers have won in the NCS at Dover. It’s led by Chevrolet with 41 victories, followed by Ford with 27, Dodge (seven), Mercury (seven), Toyota (seven), Pontiac (six), Buick (three), Oldsmobile (two) and Plymouth (two).

Kyle Larson leads all active drivers in the NCS in average finishing position at Dover with a 7.4 in 13 starts.

Kevin Harvick leads all active series drivers in laps led at Dover with 1,666 in 41 races.

Top 12 Dover Driver Ratings :

Kyle Busch – 103.5

Kyle Larson – 103.3

Martin Truex Jr. – 101.2

Kevin Harvick – 98.6

Brad Keselowski – 93.2

Chase Elliott – 91.5

Cole Custer – 89.2

Denny Hamlin – 88.9

Kurt Busch – 87.2

|Joey Logano – 86.8

Ryan Blaney – 84.1

Erik Jones – 83.3

Note: Driver Ratings compiled from 2005-2020 races (32 total) among active drivers at Dover International Speedway.