GIBBS LEADS TOYOTA IN DOVER

Ty Gibbs scores his fourth top-five finish in his first five NASCAR Xfinity Series starts

DOVER, Del. (May 15, 2021) – Ty Gibbs (fifth), Harrison Burton (sixth) and Daniel Hemric (ninth) drove their Toyota Supras to top-10 finishes in the Drydene 200 at Dover International Speedway on Saturday afternoon.

Toyota Racing Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Dover International Speedway

Race 10 of 33 – 200 miles, 200 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, Austin Cindric*

2nd, Josh Berry*

3rd, Justin Allgaier*

4th, AJ Allmendinger*

5th, TY GIBBS

6th, HARRISON BURTON

9th, DANIEL HEMRIC

27th, MATT MILLS

30th, TIMMY HILL

32nd, JOHN HUNTER NEMECHECK

35th, BRANDON JONES

39th, MATT JASKOL

40th, DAVID STARR

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

TY GIBBS, No. 54 Toyota Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 5th

How was your Xfinity debut at Dover this afternoon?

“We were pretty solid. We kind of fired off a little free and we kind of chased free the whole race. I made mistakes. I’ll go back and look at those. People were running me hard, and you can’t really go anywhere when someone is on your door. It just a hard track for me. I feel like this is one of my harder ones. I feel like I’m learning as I go. I’m kind of frusterated. I think I could have ran a little better. We had a good day overall. I will take a top-five anyday. We will keep on going.”

What have you learned the last two days at Dover?

“I feel like the biggest thing is your really don’t know where the track is going. It could rubber up, and sometimes I guess it didn’t rubber up at all. That’s just one of the biggest things – just trying to chase the track a little bit as the tires are getting worn out and you kind of get stuck in dirty air when you are trying to pass a guy. Like I got to the 16 (AJ Allmendinger) and you can’t go anywhere. It’s part of it. I probably could have moved around a little more but I felt like my car was a little bit too loose to run the top. Overall, we had a pretty good day. I can’t thank Monster Energy and Joe Gibbs Racing enough.”

