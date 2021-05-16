RCR Post Race Report – Dover 400

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Huk Performance Fishing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE Team Earn Top-15 Finish at Dover International Speedway

Finish: 14th

Start: 14th

Points: 11th

“We had a decent Huk Performance Fishing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE today at Dover International Speedway. Overall, the balance of our RCR Chevy was pretty good to start the race. We found a line at the bottom of the track that worked well but I was worried about tire wear, so I didn’t move down there until closer to the end of the stage. We were pretty good in Stage 2 but handling was just sort of blah during the middle of the run when cloud cover cooled off the track and caused our Chevy to become freer. It came back to us to end the Stage and we were able to secure a few stage points. At the end of the race, the cloud cover returned and that affected our handling. We just couldn’t keep up with the track. We’ll regroup as a team and head to the Circuit of the Americas next week.” -Austin Dillon

Tyler Reddick and No. 8 Cat Linkage Pins Chevy Team Battle to Eighth-Place Finish at Dover International Speedway

Finish: 8th

Start: 12th

Points:15th

“I’m very proud of my No. 8 Cat Linkage Pins Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE team today. We really had to fight hard for our eighth-place finish at Dover, especially after the speeding penalty on pit road after our first stop of the day. Entry seemed to be the biggest issue for us during the first half of the race. I just needed better rotation to get through that portion of both ends of the track quicker. My crew chief, Randall Burnett, and the team did a good job of keeping after the track with our adjustments today and giving me feedback based on our SMT data. We really hit on something towards the end of Stage 2, which allowed me to get up in the top 10 for the start of Stage 3. Track position was key today, even more so than fresh tires for us, so once we got up in the top 10 we did everything we could to stay there, even though that meant staying out and making it a much longer final run for us on tires when those mid-stage cautions came out in Stage 3. It was a battle to hang on during that last run, but it paid off for us today with our fifth top-10 finish in the last seven races.” -Tyler Reddick