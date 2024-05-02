Young’s Motorsports Kansas Speedway May Team Preview

Young’s Motorsports | NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series

Kansas Speedway | Heart of America 200

Fast Facts

No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Mason Massey

Primary Partner(s): Young’s Building Systems | Randco Industries Inc.

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

2024 Driver Points Position: 22nd

2024 Owner Points Position: 26th

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Welcome To The Team: In February, Young’s Motorsports announced that Mason Massey will compete full-time in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series this season aboard the team’s flagship, No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST continuing with Saturday night’s Heart of America 200 at Kansas Speedway.

Massey arrived at Young’s Motorsports after running a limited NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule last season for SS-GreenLight Racing, including a top-10 performance at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

The Douglasville, Ga. native started his 2023 Truck Series season with Reaume Brothers Racing and competed in seven races with a season-high 11th place finish at Texas Motor Speedway, but later shifted his presence to Xfinity for five races throughout the 33-race season.

About Mason: Massey has over 20 years of experience behind the wheel, launching his racing career at age five. Since then, he has garnered over 200 feature wins, 11 championships, and 10 track records across multiple series, including the U.S. Legends Pro National Championship.

Amongst the many Late Model victories to Massey’s credit during his tenure in the Bill Elliott Racing Development Program is the 2012 triumph in the Alabama 200. He eventually graduated to NASCAR in 2019, competing in the Truck Series before advancing to the Xfinity Series in 2020.

After part-time Xfinity stints in 2020 and 2021, respectively, the Georgian captured the attention of many with an impressive sixth-place finish in the spring 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series contest at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway in front of the hometown crowd.

With 39 more NASCAR starts to his resume since his first career NASCAR top-10 effort, Massey has landed with Young’s Motorsports, a longtime fixture in the Truck Series, hoping to impress and land the organization back in Victory Lane this season.

All-Aboard!: For the eighth of 23 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series races this season, Young’s Building Systems and Randco Industries Inc. return to serve as the co-primary marketing partners on the No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the 134-lap race on Saturday night.

Since 1981, Young’s Building Systems has been providing West Texas with all their metal building needs. This family-owned and operated business has become an industry favorite due to the experience gained and the professional results completed. Young’s Building System is a division of Randco Industries, Inc. We have expanded into a company that has the ability to erect any type of building, from a small single story to a city high-rise.

Our customers have multiple uses for our buildings, including commercial, residential, agricultural, industrial, skid-mounted buildings and compressor station buildings.

We also have a team that specializes in stairs and railings of all shapes and sizes. Young’s Building Systems is fully insured for your peace of mind, so we carry workmen’s compensation and general liability coverage that goes above and beyond State requirements.

Our company is fully equipped with moving and lifting equipment along with compressors, generators and welding equipment. We have the tools and equipment needed to support large, demanding projects. Our work ethic is based on the principles of quality, promptness, and customer experience.

Young’s Building Systems continuously raises our standard of excellence and works hard to make sure that each and every one of your needs are met.

Mason Massey Truck Series Kansas Speedway Stats: Saturday night’s Heart of America 200 will mark Massey’s first Truck Series start at the 1.5-mile speedway.

However, Massey does hold three NASCAR Xfinity Series starts for B.J. McLeod Motorsports, DGM Racing, and SS-GreenLight Racing, respectively.

In 2023, Massey delivered his Xfinity-track best finish of 16th after starting 37th in the Kansas Lottery 300 for Bobby Dotter’s SS-GreenLight Racing.

Mason Massey Truck Series Career Stats: Entering Kansas, Massey has 21 career NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series races to his credit, earning a career-best 11th-place finish twice, most recently at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway after starting 29th in the Long John Silver’s 200 for Young’s Motorsports.

Massey also finished 11th at Texas Motor Speedway after starting 27th in the 2023 edition of the SpeedyCash.com 250 for Reaume Brothers Racing.

Since 2019, he has carried an average finish of 24.7.

Texas Motor Speedway | SpeedyCash.com 250 Race Recap: In the seventh race of the 2024 Truck Series season, Young’s Motorsports and Massey searched for another solid finish in the Lone Star State.

After qualifying his No. 02 Young’s Building System | RANCO. Chevrolet on speed from the 28th position, Massey diligently climbed through the field and utilized a late race caution to propel himself to a 20th-place finish at the checkered flag.

In 2024, Massey has delivered one top-15 and three top-20 finishes, highlighted by a career-best outing at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway where he steered the team’s flagship truck to an 11th place finish.

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series at Kansas Speedway: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ 32nd NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts at Kansas Speedway.

The organization posted a team-best 11th-place finish at the track on May 6, 2016, with Young’s Motorsports mainstay and team principal Tyler Young at the wheel in the 2016 Toyota Tundra 250.

Since 2014, the Mooresville, N.C.-based Young’s Motorsports team has had an average starting position of 24.4 and an average finish of 23.4 in 31 Kansas Speedway starts overall.

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series History: Since entering the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series in 2012, the Mooresville, N.C., – based organization has logged 483 starts from 63 drivers, resulting in solid performances that include two victories (Talladega Superspeedway 2019 and 2021), seven top-five finishes and 33 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 22.9 and an average finishing position of 22.0.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Mason Massey, please visit masonmassey.com, like him on Facebook (Mason Massey Racing), and follow him on Instagram (@mason_massey) and X |Twitter (@mason_massey).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and X |Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Mason Massey Pre-Race Quote:

On Kansas Speedway: “I can’t think of a better place to be going to keep our good momentum going. Kansas is a place I’ve always liked and gotten around pretty well.

“It’s my favorite mile and a half because there’s a good amount of tire wear, and you’re able to run all the way from the bottom to the top. After having a couple of weeks off, I can’t wait to get back in the seat and go to work for my Young’s Motorsports guys!”

Race Information:

The Heart of America 200 (134 laps | 201 miles) is the seventh of 23 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series races on the 2024 schedule. Practice begins on Sat. May 4, 2024, from 11:05 a.m. – 11:35 a.m. Qualifying will immediately follow at 11:35 a.m. The 36-truck field will take the green flag later that night shortly after 7:00 p.m. ET with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (CT).