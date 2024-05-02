TEAM CHEVY NASCAR RACE ADVANCE: Kansas Speedway

TEAM CHEVY ADVANCE: KANSAS SPEEDWAY

Kansas City, Kansas

May 4-5, 2024

KICKING-OFF MAY IN THE MIDWEST

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS) will take its turn to contest in a doubleheader weekend with the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) as both series will make their way to Kansas Speedway for the series’ first trip to the Midwest this season. The 1.5-mile Kansas oval will again hold two race weekends for the NCS and NCTS this season, with the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) joining in on the action as all three series will return to the track in September for a postseason tripleheader.

Chevrolet at Kansas Speedway

Chevrolet leads the NASCAR Cup Series in all-time victories at Kansas Speedway – owning victories in 13 of the series’ 36 events at the 1.5-mile track. The first of those victories came in the series’ debut at the track with NASCAR Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon – marking his first of three career Kansas triumphs. Hendrick Motorsports is tied for the top spot as the winningest organization in series’ history at Kansas Speedway with eight triumphs – most recently with Kyle Larson in Oct. 2021 en route to his first championship title.

Chevrolet also earned the inaugural NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series victory at Kansas Speedway with a win courtesy of Ricky Hendrick. In 27 NCTS races at the 1.5-mile track, Chevrolet has earned 10 victories – two of which came last season when Team Chevy’s Grant Enfinger and Christian Eckes drove the manufacturer to a sweep of the victories. A Chevrolet win in Saturday’s Heart of America 200 would tie Toyota for the series’ all-time win record at Kansas Speedway.

TWO-FOR-TWO

The NASCAR Cup Series has contested on two non-drafting 1.5-mile tracks thus far this season – both ending with a Chevrolet-powered machine in victory lane.

The first of those victories came in March at Las Vegas Motor Speedway with Kyle Larson and the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Camaro ZL1 team. The victory came in near-dominating fashion by the 2021 series’ champion. Following a second-place qualifying effort, Larson went on to sweep both stage wins and lead a race-high 181 of 267 laps en route to the victory.

Chase Elliott kept Chevrolet and Hendrick Motorsports undefeated at 1.5-mile tracks this season with a victory at Texas Motor Speedway three weeks ago. The 28-year-old Dawsonville, Georgia, native drove his No. 9 Camaro ZL1 to top-10 finishes in both stages – outlasting a handful of late-race cautions to take the checkered-flag and snap a 42-race winless streak.

Next Gen Numbers on 1.5-Mile Tracks

Heading to the heartland for this weekend’s event, Chevrolet owns a winning percentage of 50 percent on non-drafting 1.5-mile tracks in the Next Gen era with eight victories in 16 races. Three of those victories were accompanied by a podium sweep by Team Chevy drivers – twice at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Mar. 2022 and Mar. 2023), as well as a one-two-three-four finish at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Oct. 2022.

Chevrolet’s Next Gen Wins on Non-Drafting 1.5-Mile Tracks:

· Las Vegas Motor Speedway – Alex Bowman (Mar. 6, 2022)

· Texas Motor Speedway – Tyler Reddick (Sept. 25, 2022)

· Homestead-Miami Speedway – Kyle Larson (Oct. 23, 2022)

· Las Vegas Motor Speedway – William Byron (Mar. 5, 2023)

· Texas Motor Speedway – William Byron (Sept. 24, 2023)

· Las Vegas Motor Speedway – Kyle Larson (Oct. 15, 2023)

· Las Vegas Motor Speedway – Kyle Larson (Mar. 3, 2024)

· Texas Motor Speedway – Chase Elliott (Apr. 14, 2024)

CARRYING MOMENTUM IN THE NCTS

Coming off a two-week break, Chevrolet drivers and teams in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series will return to competition this weekend for five-straight weeks of racing. The Bowtie brand is carrying the momentum of a near dominant season as the series nears the halfway point of its regular-season. With seven races complete, four different Team Chevy drivers have earned a combined six wins. In addition, the manufacturer has tallied a series-leading five pole wins – each recorded by a different Team Chevy driver – and accumulated 11 of 14 stage wins thus far this season. Among each of those victories, Chevrolet claimed at least 50 percent of the top-10 finishing positions, including a season-high seven top-10s on two different occasions (Daytona International Speedway and Martinsville Speedway).

Christian Eckes – the series’ most recent winner at Kansas Speedway – heads into the weekend atop the driver’s points standings with a two-point advantage over second-place Corey Heim. The 23-year-old New York native continues to be the only full-time NCTS contender that is a multi-time winner this season with two victories to his name. In the series’ two appearances on non-drafting 1.5-mile tracks this season, Eckes has driven his No. 19 McAnally-Hilgemann Racing Silverado RST to a pair of top-10 finishes including a sixth-place finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and a fourth-place finish at Texas Motor Speedway.

Looking Back at a Kansas Sweep

Team Chevy’s Grant Enfinger and Christian Eckes powered the Silverado RST to a sweep of the NCTS races at Kansas Speedway last season. Enfinger is the defending winner of the track’s spring date – with the triumph earning his playoff berth that ultimately led to a runner-up finish in the series’ final points standings. Returning to the 1.5-mile Kansas oval for the series’ Playoffs Round of 10 elimination race, Eckes took the lead on the final restart – leading just the final two circuits to steal the victory. Efinger and Eckes are two of just three former NCTS winners at Kansas Speedway entered for Saturday’s event.

BOWTIE BULLETS:

· With 28 races complete across NASCAR’s three national series this season, Chevrolet has a winning percentage of 60.7% with 17 victories (NASCAR Cup Series – six wins; NASCAR Xfinity Series – five wins; NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series – six wins).

· Active Chevrolet drivers with a NASCAR Cup Series win at Kansas Speedway:

Kyle Busch – two wins (2021, 2016)

Kyle Larson – one win (2021)

Chase Elliott – one win (2018)

· In 36 NASCAR Cup Series races at Kansas Speedway, Chevrolet leads all manufacturers with 13 victories and 13 poles.

· Chevrolet won the inaugural race at Kansas Speedway in both the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, courtesy of Jeff Gordon (NCS – Sept. 2001) and Ricky Hendrick (NCTS – July 2001).

· In four NASCAR Cup Series races this season, Chevrolet has earned at least 50 percent of the top-10 finishing results – three of which have come in the series’ past three events (Texas Motor Speedway, Talladega Superspeedway and Dover Motor Speedway). In each of those events, at least three different Chevrolet organizations were represented in the top-10.

· Team Chevy’s William Byron is the only driver to have a double-digit win record in the NASCAR Cup Series’ Next Gen era – with his victory at Martinsville Speedway marking his 11th all-time victory in the Next Gen Camaro ZL1.

· In 83 points-paying races in the Next Gen era, Chevrolet leads all manufacturers with 43 victories – a winning percentage of 51.8%.

﻿· With its 42 NASCAR Cup Series Manufacturer Championships, 33 NASCAR Cup Series Driver Championships, and 857 all-time NASCAR Cup Series wins, Chevrolet continues to hold the title as the winningest brand in NASCAR Cup Series history.

Manufacturer Points Standings

Chevrolet: 406

Toyota: 402 (-4)

Ford: 363 (-43)

Manufacturer Points Standings

Chevrolet: 370

Toyota: 365 (-5)

Ford: 311 (-59)

Manufacturer Points Standings

Chevrolet: 273

Toyota: 240 (-33)

Ford: 224 (-49)



TUNE-IN:

NASCAR Cup Series

AdventHealth 400

Sunday, May 5, at 3 p.m. ET

(FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90)

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series

Heart of America 200

Saturday, May 4, at 8 pm. ET

(FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90)



QUOTABLE QUOTES:

ROSS CHASTAIN, NO. 1 Busch Light CROCS CAMARO ZL1

What is racing at like at Kansas?

“Kansas was built like other mile-and-a-half tracks but it doesn’t race like them. It has progressive banking where it gets steeper the further up the track you go up closer to the wall. The winters in Kansas can be tough so that has a big bearing on how the track ages each year. I’ve only raced on the current pavement. I went there the first year of the current pavement in the Truck Series. I’ve gotten to progress with the asphalt there as it ages from super good stuff to where you wanted to stay in the rubber and now you’re looking to get away from the rubber. Now, you want to drive anywhere but where the vehicle in front of you is or where most cars aren’t running. I love the Kansas track. Sometimes I feel like I have to hang on to something so the wind doesn’t blow me away, and sometimes you feel like you’re going to get shoved in the wall because the wind gusts are so strong.”

What are restarts like at Kansas?

“Restarts at Kansas are wild. We have to stay above the white line until the start/finish line and then you can bail to the bottom. Going back to racing in the truck series, I’ve made plenty of three-wide going to the bottom to get position on guys. I’ve ripped the top, getting a run drafting in turn 1 and pulling out and being able to run wide open up there and get to the right rear quarter panel and get the pass done. Most vehicles you’re a lot of throttle all of the way to turn 3 on the restart.”

COREY LAJOIE, NO. 7 GAINBRIDGE CAMARO ZL1

You had a decent run last Sunday at Dover and Spire Motorsports’ intermediate-track package has been trending in the right direction. It feels like the team is making some gains as we head for Kansas Speedway.

“We’re headed to Kansas this weekend looking to make some more positive gains with our Gainbridge Chevrolet. Kansas Speedway has become one of my favorite mile-and-a-halves so this weekend is another great opportunity to create some positive momentum.”

KYLE BUSCH, NO. 8 CHEDDAR’S SCRATCH KITCHEN CAMARO ZL1

You ran well in the spring race last year at Kansas. How did that affect your performance in the fall event where you scored a seventh-place finish?

“We had a really good car in the spring race at Kansas last year. I felt like we were a top three car for sure and to be able to bring that same speed back the second time to Kansas was really helpful. I think we learned a lot the first race we had there last year.”

What is so challenging about Turn 2 at Kansas? There have been eight cautions at that end of the track over the last three races.

“Kansas is tough all around and a lot of it has to do with the wind. The wind can really play havoc on the car’s handling by which direction it’s blowing. I would say that you are trying to maximize your speed at all areas of the track and sometimes when you’re running high against the wall you overstep those bounds and you get in trouble.”

ALEX BOWMAN, NO. 48 ALLY CAMARO ZL1

Bowman on racing at Kansas Speedway:

“Kansas (Speedway) was one of the first intermediate tracks I got to race at way back in ARCA. I got a lot of laps there and for whatever reason have been pretty naturally successful there (Kansas Speedway) right off the bat, even in the (NASCAR) Cup (Series) car. Obviously we haven’t won there- but we’ve had a lot of good days there. I’m looking forward to getting back to Kansas (Speedway). It’s a fun racetrack that I enjoy going to.”

BLAKE HARRIS, CREW CHIEF, NO. 48 ALLY CAMARO ZL1

Harris on racing at Kansas Speedway:

“I think our team has had some good intermediate runs this year. Our No. 48 Ally Racing team has carried mostly good momentum the past couple of months and we don’t really expect anything different this weekend in Kansas. I’d say Kansas (Speedway) is easily one of Alex (Bowman)’s top five (performing) tracks. I know he really enjoys going there (Kansas Speedway) and has had some good runs and led some laps. We expect to go compete in the top five this weekend and aim for a shot to win.”

ZANE SMITH, NO. 71 FOCUSED HEALTH CAMARO ZL1

Your primary sponsor, Focused Health, is debuting a new paint scheme this weekend. What are your thoughts on the scheme?

“I’m pumped for this new paint scheme. When I first saw the renderings, I wanted to run it as soon as possible. It is a scheme that will stand out and everyone will be able to spot easily on the track. I think a new, bright design like this is significant as we progress through the rest of the season. I’m thankful for Focused Health’s support for me and this No.71 team. I am excited to get to Kansas and show it off. Hopefully we will be at the front of the field, and everyone will see it.”

CARSON HOCEVAR, NO. 77 DELAWARE LIFE/CREATIVE ONE CAMARO ZL1

Kansas is a track you’ve raced at plenty of times in your career. How are you feeling this week headed back there, this time racing full time in the Cup series for Spire Motorsports?

“I really like Kansas and it’s a lot of fun running around the top of the racetrack. Another mile-and-a-half, which seems to be our strong suit. I’m looking forward to racing somewhere where you can move around and try different racing grooves. It’s shaping up to be a good weekend with the 77 team.”

DANIEL SUAREZ, NO. 99 CHOICE PRIVILEGES CAMARO ZL1

What do think about racing at Kansas?

“Kansas is going to be fun. It’s a mile-and-a-half track that produces great racing because you have the option of going to the bottom or going to the top. It’s a mile-and-a-half but it feels smaller because you can run everywhere.

Our mile-and-a-half program has been pretty good this season. I think that will show this weekend.”

BAYLEY CURREY, NO. 41 AUTOVENTIVE/PRECISION SILVERADO RST

With three intermediate tracks in a row, how important is it to string together a solid opening race in Kansas?

“I think obviously it’s super important. We’re probably going to turn this truck around to race somewhere soon, whether that be in Darlington or Charlotte. So, being able to start off with momentum and build some confidence heading into this string of races will be important. I feel like we’ve had speed at the other mile-and-a-half tracks with our No. 41 Chevy, so I don’t see anything different here.”

MATT MILLS, NO. 42 J.F. ELECTIC/UTILITRA SILVERADO RST

You’ve had experience in several types of vehicles at this track before, so what are some of the characteristics that make Kansas fun to race on?

“I think it’s fun because of the fact that it’s got a lot of grip. You can move around throughout the whole race depending on what your car or truck is doing. Obviously, ripping around the fence is the biggest thrill for us drivers if everything’s working right. Going there in a truck is a little bit more risky to get close to the wall, so hopefully we’ll have a good enough truck to be able to move around and make time so we can race a little more than some of the other mile-and-a-half tracks.”

KADEN HONEYCUTT, NO. 45 NIECE PRODUCTS OF KANSAS SILVERADO RST

What are some of the most important driving techniques that you’ve been able to pick up while racing on a mile-and-a-half track compared to the short tracks that you’re accustomed to?

“I feel like one of the biggest things I’ve learned is getting used to the dirty air. You have to run opposite lanes and make stuff work, while sure you’re not directly behind someone entering the corner. I feel like Kansas is really good for two-lane racing, especially the bottom was good last year. It changes so much, but that was one of the biggest things was making sure I’m out of line from the truck in front. On the restarts, you need to be in the lane to move to the front on either the top or the bottom lane, whichever is moving forward. You’re just having to constantly search for the air that’s making ground up.”



Chevrolet NASCAR Cup Series Statistics

Manufacturers Championships:

Total (1949-2023): 42

First title for Chevrolet: 1958

Highest number of consecutive titles: 13 (2003-15)

Years Won: 1958, 1959, 1960, 1961, 1972, 1973, 1974, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979, 1980, 1983, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1995, 1996, 1998, 2001, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2021, 2022, 2023

Drivers Championships:

Total (1949-2021): 33

First Chevrolet champion: Buck Baker (1957)

Highest number of consecutive titles: 7 (2005-11)

Most Recent: Kyle Larson (2021)

Years Won: 1957, 1960, 1961, 1973, 1976, 1977, 1979, 1980, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 2001, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2020, 2021

Event Victories:

Record for total race wins in single season: 26 (2007)

2024 STATISTICS:

Wins: 6

Poles: 5

Laps Led: 1,175

Top-five finishes: 24

Top-10 finishes: 43

Stage wins: 7

· Chase Elliott: 1

· Kyle Larson: 6

· Ross Chastain: 1

CHEVROLET IN NASCAR CUMULATIVE STATISTICS:

Total Chevrolet race wins: 857 (1949 to date)

Poles won to date: 748

Laps led to date: 250,350

Top-five finishes to date: 4,322

Top-10 finishes to date: 8,904

Total NASCAR Cup Wins by Corporation, 1949 to Date:

General Motors: 1,191 Chevrolet: 857 Pontiac: 154 Oldsmobile: 115 Buick: 65 Ford: 828 Ford: 728 Mercury: 96 Lincoln: 4 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles: 467 Dodge: 217 Plymouth: 191 Chrysler: 59 Toyota: 185





