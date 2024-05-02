Kansas Native Mandy Chick Set to Return at Home Track

Discounted tickets available



DE SOTO, Kan. (05/02/24) – Mandy Chick will make her second ARCA Menards Series start of the year on Saturday at Kansas Speedway, the track where she has found the most consistent success in her young career.



The De Soto, Kansas, native grew up attending races at the fast 1.5-mile D-shaped oval and turned in finishes of 12th and ninth there last season.



Now she is looking for even more in her Chick Engineering No. 74 Chevrolet SS.

“Our team has worked hard on the car since our last Kansas race and I feel confident I can follow up our solid finishes last year with an even stronger finish this weekend,” said Chick, a 22-year-old mechanical engineering major at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology In Terre Haute, Indiana.

Chick, who just wrapped up her term as president of her Tri-Delta sorority chapter, kicked off her 2024 campaign with the ARCA season-opener at Daytona International Speedway in February. However, she never got a chance to show her car’s speed after being caught up in a multi-car crash on Lap 4 and another accident that ended her day several laps later.



With Daytona in the rearview mirror, she and her family-owned team are focused on the unique challenges presented by the Kansas track in Saturday’s Tide 150.



There will be no shortage of support for Chick during the race’s 100 laps with plenty of family and friends in attendance at the facility in Kansas City, Kansas.



“I am looking forward to returning to my home track and seeing a lot of local fans,” Chick said.



Those fans have the opportunity to purchase tickets to both Saturday’s ARCA Menards Series Tide 150 and the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Heart of America 200 for a discounted rate of $25 per person at https://fevo-enterprise.com/event/Mandychick. A FanWalk ticket providing a closer look at the action is available for an additional $15. All tickets are digital.



Plus, fans can quench their thirst with Chick’s product partner Sprecher Brewing Co. and use affiliate discount code “Chick15” to unlock 15% off their online store purchase at www.sprecherbrewery.com.

The Tide 150 is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. ET/1:00 p.m. CT on Saturday, May 4. Television coverage is set for FOX Sports 1 and the FOX Sports App, with the radio broadcast slated for the Motor Racing Network (MRN).

Chick’s marketing partners for the weekend include JRC, FK Rod Ends, Fragola Performance Systems, Dynamic Drivelines, Aero Race Wheels, Day Construction, Pro Fab Headers & Exhaust, Whirlwind Ranch, Victory 23 Designs and Midwest Utility Lineman Training, LLC.

More information on Mandy Chick is available at www.mandychick.com.