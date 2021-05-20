Weekend schedule for Circuit of The Americas

The NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) is making its first visit to Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas, for the inaugural EchoPark Automotive Texas Grand Prix.

The 3.41-mile purpose-built road course with 20 turns and an elevation change of 133 feet is the first road course race of seven on the 2021 NCS schedule.

The race is a 68-lap event that covers a race distance of 231 miles (371 km). The three stages are 15 laps for the first stage, 17 laps for the second stage, and 36 laps for the final stage in the race.

The Pit Boss 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race will be a 46-lap race of 156 miles (251 km) with three stages. The first stage will be 14 laps, the second 16 laps, and the final stage is 16 laps.

The Toyota Tundra 225 Camping World Truck Series race will be a 41-lap race of 139.81 miles (225 km) with three stages. The first stage will be 12 laps, the second stage 14 and the final stage is 15 laps.

There will be practice sessions and qualifying this weekend for each series as noted below.

Weekend Schedule (all times ET):

Friday, May 21

12 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series garage opens

1 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series garage open

1:45-2:25 p.m.: IMSA practice

3:05-3:55 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series practice

4:05-4:55 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series practice

5:45-6:25 p.m.: IMSA practice

Saturday, May 22

7 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series garage opens

7 a.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series garage opens

8-8:15 a.m.: IMSA qualifying session 1 (multi-vehicle / timed format)

8:20-7:35 a.m.: IMSA qualifying session 2 (multi-vehicle / timed format)

9:05 a.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series qualifying

9:30 a.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series garage open

10:05-9:55 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series practice

11:05 a.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying

12 p.m.: Camping World Truck Series driver introductions

1 p.m.: Toyota Tundra 225 race (12/26/41 laps =139.81 miles)

3:40 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series driver introductions

4 p.m.: Pit Boss 250 race (14/30/46 laps = 156 miles)

6-6:50 p.m.: IMSA race (50-minute timed race)

Sunday, May 23

8 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series garage opens

11 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying

12:10 p.m.-1 p.m.: IMSA race (50-minute timed race)

2:10 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series driver introductions

2:30 p.m.: EchoPark Automotive Texas Grand Prix race (15/32/68 laps = 231 miles)