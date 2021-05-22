CR7 Motorsports looks to Circuits of the America for shift in momentum

AUSTIN, TX: With two disappointing finishes in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) in the last three races, CR7 Motorsports invades the coveted Circuit of the Americas (COTA) for Saturday afternoon’s Toyota Tundra 225 hoping to turn the tide.

Finishes of 36th at Richmond (Va.) Raceway and 38th most recently at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway has been tough for the Statesville, N.C.-based team to swallow but knowing that driver Codie Rohrbaugh was a victim of circumstances in both races makes the fork in the road a little easier to bypass.

For the third time this season, Fairhope, Ala. native Grant Enfinger will take the wheel of the No. 9 Good Sam | Grant County Mulch Chevrolet Silverado with hopes to capitalize on his 17th place finish at Kansas Speedway earlier this month and score his second top-10 of the year with the family-owned CR7 Motorsports team led by Doug George.

Enfinger, 36, turned in an impressive showing in his CR7 Motorsports debut with a seventh-place run at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway in March.

Earlier this season, Rohrbaugh posted his career-best NASCAR Camping World Truck Series road course finish of 16th at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway giving the team an optimistic approach heading into the second road course race of 2021.

“Everyone at CR7 Motorsports welcomes Grant (Enfinger) back with open arms,” said Rohrbaugh. “He has been instrumental in helping us continue to build our race team in a competitive operation week in and week out. Yes, we’ve had a patch of some tough luck, but we will recover. We always do.”

Enfinger, a six-time winner in the Truck Series has four previous starts on a road course with battles at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park and the Daytona International Speedway Road Course respectively and with an average finish of 12.5, Rohrbaugh looks to Enfinger to help improve another area of CR7 Motorsports.

“Grant has done a great done leading our team with new ideas and feedback for the intermediate tracks and I know he will do the same on a road course,” added Rohrbaugh. “We have a couple more road courses on the schedule this season and his guidance on what areas we can improve on with our No. 9 Good Sam | Grant County Mulch Chevrolet will be instrumental.”

Rohrbaugh, a native of Petersburg, West Virginia will join the team in COTA in a management role but is expected to return to the driving duties at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway on May 28th.

“We’re preparing hard for the summer stretch,” Rohrbaugh continued. “There is a lot of variety set to kick over the next couple of months, but we will be ready for the action. We all hope that luck will be on our side along the way.”

During the short caution-filled practice session at COTA on Friday afternoon, Enfinger landed the CR7 Motorsports third quickest overall, a little more than a second behind session leader Zane Smith.

CR7 Motorsports has 35 NCWTS starts to their credit with a career-best finish of third at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway (February 2020). Additionally, the team owns five other top-10 finishes at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway (fifth) in October 2020, Richmond (Va.) Raceway (sixth) in September 2020, Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway (seventh | Grant Enfinger) in March 2021, Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway (eighth) in February 2021 and Martinsville (Va.) Speedway (10th) in October 2019. An 11th place qualifying effort at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway (Oct. 2019) is the team’s best time trials effort to date.

With 14 races remaining, Enfinger despite missing one race is eighth in the championship driver standings, just 14 points from fifth. CR7 Motorsports holds a respectable 20th in the championship owner standings after eight races.

In 20 career ARCA starts, Rohrbaugh has a best finish of seventh twice at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway (July 2018 and Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway (February 2019). He has qualified a career-best fourth on four different occasions, most recently at Kansas Speedway (Oct. 2018).

Marketing partnership(s) opportunities are also available for the No. 9 Grant County Mulch Chevrolet in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, as well as the team’s ARCA Menards Series No. 97 A.L.L. Construction | Grant County Mulch Chevrolet program with driver Jason Kitzmiller for the 2021 seasons and beyond. Interested inquiries are encouraged to

contact tonya@gcmulch.com or 304.257.8783.

The Toyota Tundra 225 (41 laps | 139.81 miles) is the ninth of 22 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races on the 2021 schedule. Qualifying is set for Saturday morning beginning at 8:05 a.m. The field will take the green flag later in the day shortly after 12:00 p.m. CT with live coverage on FOX Sports 1, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM Satellite Radio NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (CT).