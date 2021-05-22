DGR NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race Recap: COTA

Saturday, May 22
Track: Circuit of the Americas, 20-turn, 3.426-mile road course
Race: 9 of 22
Event: Toyota Tundra 225 (42 laps, 143 miles)
Hailie Deegan, No. 1 Monster Energy Ford F-150
Start: 28th
Finish: 14th
- Deegan started the road course race from the 28th spot after qualifying this morning at Circuit of the Americas. By the end of the first stage, Deegan was up to the 21st position and reported her Monster Energy F-150 was tight in the center under the rainy conditions. She pitted for fuel, four tires and adjustments to help loosen her truck up. Unfortunately, the rookie driver received a penalty for a crew member over the wall too soon and was forced to start at the rear of the field for Stage 2.
- In the second stage on lap 22, Deegan made a scheduled green-flag pit stop from the 20th spot for fuel, four tires and adjustments. The Ford driver finished Stage 2 25th, but the most recent pit stop allowed her to not pit during the break which moved her up to the 15th position to start the final stage.
- Early in the final stage Deegan slipped back, but as the drizzle stopped her truck came to life and she worked her way forward in the closing laps. In the last five laps, the Monster Energy driver went from 21st to 14th to close out the race.
Tanner Gray, No. 15 Ford Performance F-150
Start: 36th
Finish: 31st
- Gray started in the 36th position after he was unable to make a qualifying attempt due to an engine issue.
- On the opening lap, the Ford Performance driver gained six spots. At the end of Stage 1, Gray was in the 23rd spot. He pitted for fuel and four tires, and started the second stage from the top-25.
- Gray made a scheduled green-flag pit stop on lap 22 from the 27th position. He closed the stage out in the 31st position and didn’t pit during the break.
- The Ford driver started the final stage from 18th. On lap 30, Gray went for a spin after contact with another competitor. Damage from the contact forced Gray to pit for repairs and two right-side tires. The time on pit road ultimately put him one lap down.
- The No. 15 F-150 driver closed out the race in the 31st position.
Next event: North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina on May 28 at 8:30 p.m. ET.