Jay Leno and Kevin Eubanks to Serve as Grand Marshals For Coca-Cola 600; Christian McCaffrey Named Honorary Pace Car Driver

Host Jay Leno and co-host Kevin Eubanks of FOX’s upcoming ‘You Bet Your Life’ television program to announce the most famous words in motorsports—Drivers, Start Your Engines—before the May 30 Coca-Cola 600 on Memorial Day weekend

A 2017 NFL first round draft pick by the Carolina Panthers and a 2019 All-Pro running back, Christian McCaffrey will lead the field to green to start NASCAR’s toughest test of man and machine

Tickets are still available for all three days of NASCAR’s first-ever tripleheader weekend at America’s Home for Racing; details available at charlottemotorspeedway.com

CONCORD, N.C. (May 23, 2021) – Legendary talk-show host and avid car collector Jay Leno will be joined by his former The Tonight Show musical director, Kevin Eubanks, to offer the most famous words in motorsports—Drivers, Start Your Engines—when the pair serve as grand marshals for the 62nd running of the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday, May 30 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Together for 15 years on The Tonight Show, the longtime friends and television stars will launch a new network comedy program, ‘You Bet Your Life’ on FOX this fall.

Joining the star-studded affair, Carolina Panthers’ All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey will pilot the Toyota Camry TRD as the honorary pace car driver, leading the field of NASCAR Cup Series drivers to the green flag to start the crown jewel event.

Additional dignitaries for Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 include:

Presentation of Colors: Official Color Guard of the U.S. Marine Corps, Marine Barracks Washington

State of Freedom Address: Admiral Karl L. Schultz, Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard

Invocation: Brian Koyn, Division Chaplain at 82nd Airborne Division, U.S. Army

National anthem: MU1 Megan Weikleenget, U.S. Coast Guard

Honorary Starter: Jim Whaley, USO Southeast Regional President

Dignitaries for Saturday’s Alsco Uniforms 300 Xfinity Series race include:

Presentation of Colors: North Carolina State Highway Patrol Honor Guard

Invocation: Billy Mauldin, President and CEO of Motor Racing Outreach

National Anthem: Amia Nico, Patriotic Performing Artist

Grand Marshals: Chris Foote, Managing Partner, Longhorn Steakhouse; and Celebrity Chef Robert Irvine, Host of Food Network’s Dinner: Impossible

Honorary Starter: Chris Hefner, Director of Operations Longhorn Steakhouse, Charlotte Market

Dignitaries for Saturday’s General Tire 150 ARCA Menards Series race include:

Presentation of Colors: Civil Air Patrol 111th Search and Rescue Composite Squadron

Invocation: Tom Kipp, Motor Racing Outreach Chaplain

National Anthem: Sue Brabham

Dignitaries for Friday’s North Carolina Education Lottery 200 Camping World Truck Series race include:

Presentation of Colors: UNCC Air Force ROTC Honor Guard

Invocation: Tom Kipp, Motor Racing Outreach Chaplain

National Anthem: Roxanne Clark, Little Miss and Teen Miss NC Ambassador

Grand Marshal: Mark Michalko, Executive Director of the N.C. Education Lottery

TICKETS:

Log on to www.charlottemotorspeedway.com for tickets, schedules and more information on the weekend’s three days of action-packed racing. Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 tickets start at just $59. Kids 13 and under get in for just $10.

FOLLOW US:

Keep track of all of Charlotte Motor Speedways attractions and events by following on Twitter and Instagram or become a Facebook fan. Keep up with all the latest news and information with the Charlotte Motor Speedway mobile app.