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RCR NOAPS Race Recap: Dover Motor Speedway

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On-Track Contact Derails Otherwise Strong Day for Jesse Love and the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet Team at Dover Motor Speedway

Finish: 23rd
Start: 10th
Points: 3rd

“Not the day anyone on the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet team expected we’d have at Dover Motor Speedway. We had a strong car in practice and qualifying and continued to improve as the race got underway, solidly inside the top 10. We made the adjustments needed to combat the tightness I was experiencing, and with the help of a great stop by my pit crew I was P1 early in Stage 2. Unfortunately, I had on-track contact with the No. 88 when we went back green and we spent the remainder of the race trying to make the needed repairs, while staying on the lead lap. We’re going to learn what we can from here and turn our focus to Charlotte Motor Speedway next weekend. We’re doing everything we can to get the No. 2 back in Victory Lane where it belongs.” -Jesse Love

Top-Five Result for Austin Hill and the No. 21 1-800-PACK-RAT Chevrolet Team at Dover Motor Speedway

Finish: 5th
Start: 17th
Points: 7th

“Man, we really needed that. It’s been one of those seasons for us with a lot of ups and downs, trials and tribulations. It hasn’t been from a lack of effort from this 1-800-PACK-RAT Chevrolet team. Everybody at RCR and ECR gives me really good cars each week. It’s just a product of things that happen on the racetrack, and then, there’s times that we’re a little off. It feels good to finish inside the top-five and come home fifth. Obviously, you always want to win the race, but this is a great momentum builder for our No. 21 team going forward. I told the guys last week that if we can just start knocking off one or two top-fives, everybody better look out because we’re going to be coming with a head of steam. Excited for what’s to come. It builds a lot of momentum and confidence in myself and the entire team, so looking forward to the rest of the season.” -Austin Hill

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Corey Day Charges Late to Score BetRivers 200 Victory at Dover Motor Speedway
Corey Day Charges Late to Score BetRivers 200 Victory at Dover Motor Speedway

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