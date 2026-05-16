Corey Day Charges Late to Score BetRivers 200 Victory at Dover Motor Speedway

Corey Day made a late-race pass with four laps remaining to win the BetRivers 200 at Dover Motor Speedway, securing his second career NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series victory.

A key incident involved Rajah Caruth and Jesse Love colliding while battling for the lead, which affected the race dynamics and allowed Allgaier to briefly regain control.

Justin Allgaier led a race-high 71 laps and finished second, extending his NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series championship lead over Sheldon Creed to 175 points.

DOVER, Del. (May 16, 2026) – Corey Day made a thrilling late-race pass Saturday afternoon at Dover Motor Speedway, charging past Justin Allgaier with four laps remaining to win the BetRivers 200 for the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series at The Monster Mile.

The 20-year-old Californian capitalized on lapped traffic late in the race to complete the winning move, splitting a lapped car alongside Allgaier before pulling away over the closing laps to secure his second career series victory in just his first start at Dover Motor Speedway.

Day crossed the finish line .461 seconds ahead of Allgaier to earn his second victory and 10th top-10 finish of the 2026 season.

“Man, I was hoping that’s how it would play out,” Day said. “I saved so hard there early in the last run once we put on tires and the yellow came out and I thought it was all for nothing, but it all just worked out good.

“This one feels really special.”

The late pass capped a dramatic final run that saw multiple contenders battle for control of the race throughout the afternoon.

A pivotal moment came when Rajah Caruth and Jesse Love made contact while battling for the lead, sending both drivers into the outside wall and dramatically changing the complexion of the race. The incident opened the door for Allgaier to briefly reclaim control before Day hunted down the JR Motorsports veteran in the closing laps.

“I’m not sure how to handle it,” Caruth said. “I’ve been the one to ruin their day multiple times. All I can do is my best.”

Once Day cleared Allgaier for the lead, he drove away over the final circuits around the high-banked concrete mile to claim one of the biggest victories of his young career.

Allgaier finished second after leading a race-high 71 laps. The result marked his 18th top-10 finish in 26 career races at Dover Motor Speedway and his 12th top-10 result of the 2026 campaign.

Despite narrowly missing out on the victory, Allgaier continued to strengthen his grip on the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series championship standings and now leads Sheldon Creed by 175 points.

Sam Mayer delivered another strong run at Dover, finishing third for his fourth top-10 finish in five career starts at The Monster Mile.

William Sawalich crossed the line fourth, while Austin Hill rounded out the top five with his best finish since March.

Ross Chastain appeared to be one of the fastest cars in the field after leading 68 laps and winning Stage 2, but his bid for the victory ended shortly after the halfway point following contact with Taylor Gray that sent both drivers spinning.

Brendan Jones captured the Stage 1 victory, while JR Motorsports driver Carson Kvapil extended the organization’s top-10 streak to 71 consecutive races with a sixth-place finish.

Ryan Sieg, Sammy Smith and Anthony Alfredo rounded out the top-10 finishers.

SEE FULL BETRIVERS 200 RESULTS

The action continues Sunday at Dover Motor Speedway with the NASCAR All-Star Race taking the green flag at 1 p.m. ET. NASCAR’s biggest stars will battle at The Monster Mile in one of the sport’s premier events. Denny Hamlin will start from the pole position, while the No. 38 team secured the first pit selection after winning the Mechanix Wear Pit Crew Challenge earlier Saturday afternoon.

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