NHRA Spring Nationals at Houston in rain delay

After five races in the first round of Top Fuel category, Mother Nature returned to Houston Raceway Park interrupting the action and causing a delay in the action.

In the first round so far, Clay Millican defeated Arthur Allen when Millican went 3.759 and 323.50 mph. Billy Torrence won over Mike Salinas after a time of 3.694 seconds and 329.50 mph and Don Schumacher Racing driver Antron Brown defeated Lee Callaway. Others advancing to the second round include Steve Torrence who won against Mitch King and Justin Ashley, after eliminating Leah Preutt in Round 1.

The next scheduled match-up is slated to be No. 6 qualifier Brittany Force against Doug Kalitta who qualified ninth.

When the rest of the first-round matchups of Top Fuel occur, here is how they’ll play out – No. 6 qualifier Brittany Force vs No. 9 qualifier Doug Kalitta and No. 7 qualifier Shawn Langdon vs No. 8 qualifier Josh Hart.

Additionally, Funny Car and Pro Stock classes are yet to run their first rounds.

Funny Car:

1. Bob Tasca III, Ford Mustang, 3.908, 331.53 vs. 16. Jim Campbell, Dodge Charger, 7.603, 83.55; 2. Alexis DeJoria, Toyota Camry, 3.912, 307.44 vs. 15. Todd Simpson, Chevy Camaro, 5.712, 125.16; 3. Ron Capps, Charger, 3.941, 315.42 vs. 14. Paul Lee, Charger, 4.133, 250.13; 4. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 3.943, 323.12 vs. 13. Terry Haddock, Mustang, 4.072, 312.21; 5. Robert Hight, Camaro, 3.954, 324.05 vs. 12. Bobby Bode, Mustang, 4.030, 313.58; 6. Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.961, 324.12 vs. 11. Chad Green, Mustang, 4.011, 323.81; 7. Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 3.975, 319.07 vs. 10. Blake Alexander, Mustang, 4.009, 314.46; 8. J.R. Todd, Camry, 3.994, 322.58 vs. 9. John Force, Camaro, 4.000, 275.84.

Pro Stock:

1. Dallas Glenn, Chevy Camaro, 6.549, 210.01 vs. 16. Cristian Cuadra, Ford Mustang, 6.640, 208.52; 2. Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.549, 208.97 vs. 15. Fernando Cuadra Jr., Mustang, 6.621, 208.46; 3. Kyle Koretsky, Camaro, 6.552, 208.68 vs. 14. Rodger Brogdon, Camaro, 6.602, 209.26; 4. Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.554, 210.14 vs. 13. Val Smeland, Camaro, 6.595, 208.62; 5. Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.566, 210.41 vs. 12. Kenny Delco, Camaro, 6.591, 204.88; 6. Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.567, 209.69 vs. 11. Mason McGaha, Camaro, 6.580, 209.36; 7. Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.570, 208.97 vs. 10. Bruno Massel, Camaro, 6.574, 209.69; 8. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.570, 208.84 vs. 9. Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.571, 209.01.



Did Not Qualify:

17. Fernando Cuadra, 6.684, 207.53; 18. Shane Tucker, 6.788, 204.20; 19. John Callahan, 7.125, 197.88; 20. Alan Prusiensky, 7.304, 202.76.

There have been no updates as of this writing for when NHRA will return to on-track action.