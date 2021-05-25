Ryan Newman – Charlotte Advance

Team: No. 6 Kohler Generators Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Scott Graves

Twitter: @Roush6Team, @RoushFenway and @RyanJNewman

Race Format: 600 miles, 400 laps, Stage Lengths: 100-100-100-100

NASCAR Cup Series Practice – Friday, May 28 at 7 p.m. ET on FS1

NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying – Saturday, May 29 at 11:05 a.m. ET on FS1, PRN

Coca-Cola 600 – Sunday, May 30 at 6 p.m. ET on FOX, PRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

ADVANCE NOTES

Newman at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Sunday marks Newman’s 39th start at Charlotte Motor Speedway, and 21st in the Coca-Cola 600. He has an average finish of 18.4 with a best Coke 600 finish of second in 2009.

Newman has 15 career top-10s at CMS, including eight in the 600-mile event. He most recently finished top-10 in two of the last five spring events, including ninth in 2017 and 10th in 2016.

Newman has nine poles at CMS dating back to 2001, most of any active driver and tied for second-most of any driver in NASCAR history. Only David Pearson has more with 14, while Newman and Jeff Gordon are tied for second. He swept the pole awards in 2003 and 2007, and also secured the top spot in 2001, 2004, 2005, 2009 and 2010.

Newman has five Xfinity Series starts at CMS with one win (2005) and finished top-10 in each race. He also made one start in the truck series there in 2009 finishing fourth in a Kevin Harvick-owned truck.

Scott Graves at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Graves will call his 10th race at CMS on Sunday, and sixth Coke 600. In nine prior starts he has an average finish of 17.1 with one top-10 (sixth – 2017).

He also has six starts in the NXS atop the pit box, earning four top-10s and one top five. He finished third with Suarez in 2016, and also earned three top-10s with Chris Buescher in 2014 and 2015.

QUOTE WORTHY

Newman on racing at Charlotte:

“The Coke 600 each year is no doubt one of the biggest events on our schedule, both from a competition side as well as the Memorial Day aspect side. This sport has always done a great job in recognizing those that have unfortunately lost their lives, and we’re honored to again do that this weekend. Very special to have a former employee of Kohler on our windshield and we’re honored to carry his name with us this weekend. Sunday will for sure be a long race, but we’re excited and look forward to a good run in the Kohler Generators Ford.”

600 Miles of Remembrance

To align with the nation’s spirit of Memorial Day, the NASCAR industry will come together to honor and remember the brave men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces who made the ultimate sacrifice defending our freedom. Each car in Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 will display a fallen service member name on the windshield header of the car.

Newman will carry the name of Cpl. Brian R. Prening, a member of the U.S. Marines who lost his life in 2004. Prening, a native of Plymouth, Wisconsin, was killed while conducting combat operations with the U.S. Marines Fox Co., 2nd Battalion, 24th Marines, at Yusufiyah Iraq. He was 24 years old.

Brian was born July 22, 1980 in West Allis, to Bill and Deborah Prening, and graduated from Plymouth High School in 1998. He then attended Lakeshore Technical College and received his associates degree in Tool and Die Making. Brian had joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 1999 and then joined the Reserve Corps, and was called up to serve in Iraq in June of 2004. Brian was awarded the Purple Heart and a Bronze Star for valor.

Brian was married to Amy Urner in August 2004. Amy was pregnant with the couple’s first child when Brian was killed, and on May 3, 2005, Brian, Jr was born. He also had a twin brother Bill Prening, Jr and sister Ann. Like his Father, Mother and Brother, Brian had been employed at the Kohler Co. as a set-up man and was a member of the local UAW Union 833 at Kohler. Brian was very involved in the outdoors. He loved duck, deer, turkey and bear hunting, as well as fishing. He also enjoyed snowmobiling and working on cars and trucks. Most of all, Brian’s family was most important to him, along with the time he spent with them. Brian was a member of the Ambelang-Ebelt-Lau American Legion Post #386 in Cascade, Wisconsin, and was a member of Between Lake Ducks Unlimited chapter and the Northern Kettles Wild Turkey Federation chapter.

Last Time Out

Newman finished 24th last Sunday at COTA in a rain-shortened 54-lap race.

Where They Rank

Newman is 21st in points through 14 events.

On the Car

Kohler Generators makes its fourth appearance aboard Newman’s No. 6 Ford this weekend. They will sport a revamped patriotic scheme in celebration of Memorial Day in the annual marquee Coke 600.

In addition to the windshield header with Prening’s name on board, Newman will also carry a special decal along his name rail, recognizing the Marine Forces Special Operations Command (MARSOC). Newman recently visited with the Marine Raiders as part of his Mission 600 visit at Camp Lejeune, N.C., and during the visit was presented the sticker as well as a flag that will both be showcased throughout the weekend.

The Commandant of the Marine Corps approved the adoption of the Marine Special Operator Insignia for wear by Critical Skills Operators and Special Operations Officers upon their graduation from the Individual Training Course. The design consists of the bald eagle, representing the United States, with outstretched wings to symbolize the global reach of the U.S. Marine Corps. A dagger clutched by the eagle reflects the emblem of the Marine Raider Battalions and the Marine Raider Training Center. The Southern Cross constellation superimposed on the dagger represents the historic achievements of the Marines serving during the Pacific campaign of WWII and specifically Guadalcanal. The Latin phrase “Spiritus Invictus” is inscribed on the scroll above the eagle’s head, translating to “Unconquerable Spirit”, the mantra of Critical Skills Operators and Special Operations Officers.

About KOHLER Generators

KOHLER Generators is a leading manufacturer of automatic standby generators, which connect to the electrical system of a home or a business and quickly restore power following an outage to provide security and peace of mind for everyday life. KOHLER whole home generators are permanently installed outside a home, similar to a central air conditioning (AC) unit. The generator operates on natural gas or liquid propane (LP) and is wired into a home’s electrical system. When power is lost from unexpected events such as severe weather storms, the standby generator automatically kicks in – generally within seconds – and can power hard-wired systems and appliances including air conditioning, heat, medical equipment, Internet and Wi-Fi, security systems and lighting. KOHLER Generators is part of privately held Kohler Co., headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin. The company provides complete power systems including portable, residential, industrial, and marine generators; automatic transfer switches; switchgear; monitoring controls; and accessories for emergency, prime power and energy-management applications. Kohler Power Systems has delivered energy solutions for markets worldwide since 1920. Visit KOHLERGenerators.com, facebook.com/KOHLERPower, or Twitter at @KOHLERPower. or more information.

About Kohler Co.

Founded in 1873 and headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin, Kohler Co. is one of America’s oldest and largest privately held companies comprised of nearly 35,000 associates. Kohler is a global leader in the manufacturing of kitchen and bath products; engines and power systems; premier cabinetry, tile and lighting; and owner/operator of two of the world’s finest five-star hospitality and golf resort destinations in Kohler, Wisconsin, and St. Andrews, Scotland.