BIG MONEY AND BRAGGING RIGHTS ON THE LINE FOR GETTRX NHRA PRO STOCK ALL-STAR CALLOUT AT CHICAGO’S ROUTE 66 RACEWAY

JOLIET, Ill. (May 16, 2024) – Eight NHRA Pro Stock drivers will have more on the table at this weekend’s Gerber Collision & Glass Route 66 NHRA Nationals presented by PEAK Performance as they will be competing in the GETTRX Pro Stock NHRA All-Star Callout at Route 66 Raceway in Chicago.

The specialty race will feature eight Pro Stock drivers in a unique callout format. Reigning champion Erica Enders sits atop the stacked group of drivers. Thanks to her qualifying effort from last season, Enders will have her pick of opponents. The other seven drivers in the Callout are, in order, points leader Greg Anderson, 2023 Chicago winner Dallas Glenn, Troy Coughlin Jr., Aaron Stanfield, Matt Hartford, Cristian Cuadra and Deric Kramer.

The must-see event kicks off on Friday at 12:30 p.m. CT when the drivers will make their picks, with Callout hitting the track on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. Enders will get the first selection, then the pick will go to Anderson, if he isn’t the first driver called out. The picks will continue based on position.

The longtime rivalry between the Elite Motorsports and the KB Titan Racing Pro Stock camps is always high on race day but with four drivers from each respective team seeded into the GETTRX Pro Stock NHRA All-Star Callout, competition will be even more intense than usual for these drivers. Enders, the flagship driver of Elite Motorsports, is ready to make her selection in this unique event.

“The pick is going to come down to what we’re feeling that day,” Enders said, driver of the Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage/Melling Performance/SCAG Power Equipment Pro Stock car. “I’ve always said it from the get-go but to be the best, you have to beat the best, so let’s come out swinging.

“It definitely is a very tight field in Pro Stock. We started off well this season in Gainesville after it alluded us for so long, but not having been back in the winner’s circle since, we’re definitely looking to continue the positive trek for Elite Motorsports. The Callout is going to be a lot of fun.”

The opening round of the NHRA Pro Stock All-Star Callout takes place at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 18, followed by the semifinals at 1:45 p.m. and the final round at 2:55 p.m. A special broadcast highlighting the Callout takes place from 7-8:30 p.m. ET on FS1.

The winning driver who makes the quickest run in the opening round will select their semifinal opponent, with a big purse and major bragging rights on the line in the finals. The drivers in the GETTRX Pro Stock NHRA All-Star Callout are ready for their shot at the cash and bragging rights and here’s what each had to say going into the weekend.

Greg Anderson, driver of the HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro: Momentum does a lot for an old guy like me. I’m excited. I didn’t get to be a part of the GETTRX Pro Stock NHRA All-Star Callout last year. I had to sit on the sidelines and watch. It was tough to sit back, so I’m glad I’m back and glad to be involved this year.

Dallas Glenn, driver of the RAD Torque Systems Chevrolet Camaro: I feel really good. I came in (seeded) first last year and obviously I’m not going to be first this year but with Greg running as well as he is currently, and me being in that final quad (in Charlotte), I feel like KB Titan has some good momentum coming into this race. I’m definitely looking for some redemption from last year. I put down a really good lap first round but went red. So this year, if I can tame that down, I think we have a good shot at it.

Troy Coughlin Jr., driver of the JEGS.com/White Castle Pro Stock car: I think it would definitely get us started if we could turn a few win lights on, that’s for certain. Our JEGS.com/White Castle machine is off on the right foot and working fine. The driver just needs to focus and make a couple good laps and we’ll be good to go.

Aaron Stanfield, driver of the Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage/Melling Performance/Janac Brothers Racing Pro Stock car: I enjoy being busy at the racetrack and getting those competitive juices following. When you get home, you’re exhausted but I love it. I think we had a really good weekend in Charlotte. We’re looking to build off of it and see if we can make some better runs and see if I can do my job and have some fun in Chicago.

Matt Hartford, driver of the GETTRX/Total Seal Chevrolet Camaro: KB Titan gives my team a lot of great power. We’ve failed to utilize it all year but we’re coming to this Callout and I think we have as good of a chance as anybody. A year ago, GETTRX asked me what they can do to help me, what can they do to help the sport. I said I think you need to do something with the Callout, so we worked really had last year to put this deal together. I’m really excited that it came together. It’s a three-year deal to have the GETTRX Pro Stock NHRA All-Star Callout. There’s $40,000 on the line. Our goal is to get the GETTRX car in the final and take home the money.

Cristian Cuadra, driver of the Corral Boots/Cuadra/Columbia Impex car: Right now, I feel really confident. My car is running really well. Elite Motorsports is giving me a lot of power and they’re helping me a lot, so I think I have a really strong opportunity.

Deric Kramer, driver of the Get Biofuel Chevrolet Camaro: I think we made a step in the right direction in Charlotte. We made a really good lap in the first round to win the quad. I think we’ve made that corner and have really started to show what this team is capable of.

2024 GETTRX Pro Stock NHRA All-Star Callout Final Standings

Erica Enders Greg Anders Dallas Glenn Troy Coughlin Jr. Aaron Stanfield Matt Hartford Cristian Cuadra Deric Kramer

(Note: Enders will get the first selection for the opening round, followed by the next-highest seeded driver until matchups are set.)

Clay Millican (Top Fuel), Tim Wilkerson (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock) and Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle) collected titles last season at the Gerber Collision & Glass Route 66 NHRA Nationals presented by PEAK Performance and this year’s race will again be broadcast on FS1. It is the sixth of 20 events of the 2024 Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season and the weekend will also feature the #2Fast2Tasty Mission NHRA Challenge in both nitro classes and Pro Stock Motorcycle.

In Pro Stock Motorcycle, someone will look to unseat Gaige Herrera after his perfect start to the season. Herrera, the dominant 2023 world champion, has won seven straight races dating back to last season and is also the defending event winner in Chicago. But he’ll face a talented field at Route 66 Raceway, including Charlotte runner-up John Hall, who put together a strong effort at zMAX Dragway.

He’ll look to continue that in Chicago, riding a wave of momentum while racing under the Matt Smith Racing banner in 2024. Hall has emerged as a strong contender through two events and he will attempt to unseat Herrera, who has won 27 straight rounds, in Chicago. Others two watch in the two-wheeled category include Matt Smith, Hector Arana Jr., Steve Johnson, Richard Gadson, LE Tonglet and Angie Smith.

Qualifying sessions take place at 2:30 and 5 p.m. CT on Friday, and 11:40 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday. Eliminations begin at 11 a.m. CT on Sunday.

To purchase tickets to the Gerber Collision & Glass NHRA Route 66 Nationals presented by PEAK Performance on May 17-19 at Route 66 Raceway, fans can visit www.NHRA.com/tickets. All children 12 and under will be admitted free in the general admission area with a paid adult.

Tickets for the Gerber Collision & Glass Route 66 NHRA Nationals presented by PEAK Performance are on sale now at NHRA.com/tickets. For more information about NHRA, visit www.NHRA.com.

About Mission Foods

MISSION®, owned by GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V., is the world’s leading brand for tortillas and wraps. MISSION® is also globally renowned for flatbreads, dips, salsas and Mexican food products. With presence in over 112 countries, MISSION® products are suited to the lifestyles and the local tastes of each country. With innovation and customer needs in mind, MISSION® focuses on the highest quality, authentic flavors, and providing healthy options that families and friends can enjoy together. For more information, please visit https://www.missionfoods.com/

About NHRA

Headquartered in San Dimas, Calif., NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by LearnEV+, NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™, NHRA Holley EFI Factory X and Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage NHRA Mountain Motor Pro Stock at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With 110 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.