Impractical Jokers Star Murray Named Grand Marshal for NASCAR at Sonoma

SONOMA, Calif. (May 16, 2023) – Sonoma Raceway will bring the punchline to the starting line as beloved comedian and TV Star James “Murr” Murray is announced as the Grand Marshal for the eagerly anticipated Toyota/Save Mart 350 NASCAR Cup Series race on June 9, 2024.

Murr will be promoting Impractical Jokers, the outrageous hidden camera hijinks series starring comedy trio Brian “Q” Quinn, James “Murr” Murray and Sal Vulcano, which moves to its new home on TBS with fresh episodes this summer. Previous episodes are available to catch up on Max.

As Grand Marshal for Sunday’s race, Murr will have the honor of speaking the four most famous words in motorsports, “Drivers, Start Your Engines!” Known for his wit, charm and ability to ignite laughter from audiences, Murr will be right at home with the sound of the engines lighting off upon his command.

“Murr bringing his exuberant style to the Toyota/Save Mart 350 as Grand Marshal is a great fit for our race,” said Brian Flynn, executive vice president and general manager of Sonoma Raceway. “Fans can expect the unexpected from both the racing and Murr himself, adding to the thrilling atmosphere of our race day experience.”

The Toyota/Save Mart 350 is one of the highlights of the NASCAR Cup Series racing calendar, being the only points race in California this season, and one of only a few road courses run throughout the year. Mirroring the unpredictable nature of road courses, Murr as Grand Marshal will add an additional layer of the unexpected, plus animated entertainment to the entire race day experience. Season tickets for 2024 Sonoma Raceway events are available now at SonomaRaceway.com

