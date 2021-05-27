NASCAR schedule for Charlotte Coca-Cola 600 weekend

NASCAR heads to Charlotte Motor Speedway this Memorial Day weekend as all three series compete culminating with the 62nd running of the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday.

The annual 600 Miles of Remembrance continues the Memorial Day tradition, which began in 2015, with each car featuring the name of a fallen soldier on the windshield as NASCAR honors those who sacrificed all to protect our freedoms.

You can visit NASCAR.com for a photo and biography of each military member that will be represented during the 600 miles of remembrance.

There will be practice and qualifying sessions this weekend for each series as noted below.

All times are ET.

Friday, May 28

11:35 a.m.: Truck Series practice – FS2

4: 35 p.m.: Xfinity Series practice – FS1

5:35 p.m.: Truck Series qualifying – FS1

7 p.m.: Cup Series practice – FS1

8:30 p.m.: Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200

Distance: 201 miles (134 Laps)

Stage 1 Ends on Lap 30, Stage 2 Ends on Lap 60, Final Stage Ends on Lap 134

FS1/MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Saturday, May 29

10:05 a.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying – FS1

11:05 a.m.: Cup Series qualifying – FS1/PRN

1 p.m.: Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 300 – FS1/PRN/TSN

Distance: 300 miles (200 Laps)

Stage 1 Ends on Lap 45, Stage 2 Ends on Lap 90, Final Stage Ends on Lap 200

FS1/PRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

7: p.m.: ARCA Menards Series General Tire 150 – FS1/MRN

Sunday, May 30

6 p.m.: Cup Series Coca-Cola 600

Distance: 600 miles (400 laps)

Stage 1 Ends on Lap 100, Stage 2 Ends on Lap 200, Stage 3 Ends on Lap 300, Final Stage Ends on Lap 400

FOX/PRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Charlotte Motor Speedway Data

Season Race #: 15 of 36 (05-30-21)

Track Size: 1.5-miles

Banking/Turns 1 & 2: 24 degrees

Banking/Turns 3 & 4: 24 degrees

Banking/Frontstretch: 5 degrees

Banking/Backstretch: 5 degrees

Frontstretch Length: 1,980 feet

Backstretch Length: 1,500 feet

Race Length: 400 laps / 600 miles

Stage Length: 100 laps each

Charlotte Motor Speedway NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying & Race Information:

Track qualifying record: Track race (600 miles) record:

Kurt Busch, Chevrolet Martin Truex Jr., Toyota

198.771 mph, 27.167 secs. 10-09-14 160.655 mph, (03:44:05), 05-29-16

2020 pole winner: 2020 Coca-Cola 600 race winner:

Kurt Busch, Chevrolet Brad Keselowski, Ford

181.269 mph, 29.790 secs. 05-24-20 135.042 mph, (04:29:55), 05-24-20

2019 pole winner: 2019 Coca-Cola 600 race winner:

William Byron, Chevrolet Martin Truex Jr., Toyota

183.424 mph, 29.440 secs. 05-23-19 124.074 mph, (04:50:09), 05-26-19

Charlotte Motor Speedway Qualifying Information:

Kurt Busch leads all NCS active drivers in series starts at Charlotte with 39; followed by Kevin Harvick and Ryan Newman with 38 each.

William Byron leads all active drivers in the NCS in an average starting position at Charlotte at 8.250 in four starts.

Nine of the 47 NCS Charlotte pole winners are active this weekend. Ryan Newman (9), Kyle Busch (3), Denny Hamlin (2), Kevin Harvick (2), Aric Almirola (1), Brad Keselowski (1), Kurt Busch (1), Martin Truex Jr (1), and William Byron (1).

Newman leads all active drivers in poles at Charlotte with nine (2001, 2003 sweep, 2004, 2005, 2007 sweep, 2009 and 2010).

Harvick is the most recent driver to post consecutive poles (2016 Playoffs, 2017 May race).

The youngest Charlotte Cup pole winner is William Byron (May 26, 2019 – 21 years, 4 months, 27 days)

Eight different manufacturers have won at least one NASCAR Cup Series pole at Charlotte, led by Chevrolet with 34 poles, followed by Ford (30), Mercury (14), Dodge (13), Pontiac (10), Toyota (8), Buick (6) and Plymouth (4).

Charlotte Motor Speedway Race Information:

Eight of the 52 NASCAR Cup Series Charlotte winners are active this weekend. Kevin Harvick (3), Martin Truex Jr. (3), Brad Keselowski (2), Austin Dillon (1), Chase Elliott (1), Joey Logano (1), Kurt Busch (1), and Kyle Busch (1).

Jimmie Johnson leads the series in wins at Charlotte with eight victories.

The youngest Charlotte winner is Jeff Gordon (May 29, 1994 – 22 years, 9 months, 25 days).

The first starting position is the most proficient starting position in Coca-Cola 600 field, producing 11 victories. The first and second starting positions are the most proficient starting positions in the field, producing more winners (17 each or 27.87%) than any other starting position at Charlotte.

Six of the 34 NCS Coca-Cola 600 winners are active this weekend. Martin Truex Jr. (2), Kevin Harvick (2), Brad Keselowski (1), Kyle Busch (1), Austin Dillon (1), and Kurt Busch (1).

Harvick and Truex Jr. lead all active drivers in Coca-Cola 600 wins with two victories each.

Hendrick Motorsports leads the series in wins at Charlotte in the NCS with 20 victories.

Eight different manufacturers have won in the NCS at Charlotte. Chevrolet leads with 46 victories, followed by Ford (31), Dodge (15), Pontiac (8), Mercury (7), Toyota (7), Buick (4), and Plymouth (4).

Top 12 Driver Ratings at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Kyle Busch – 105.9

Chase Elliott – 96.5

Denny Hamlin – 95.0

Martin Truex Jr. – 92.0

Kevin Harvick – 90.8

Joey Logano – 90.3

Kurt Busch – 88.5

Brad Keselowski – 87.9

Tyler Reddick – 87.8

Kyle Larson – 86.8

Ryan Blaney – 86.7

William Byron – 83.2

Note: Driver Ratings compiled from 2005-2020 races (30 total) among active drivers at Charlotte Motor Speedway.