ARCA Menards Series Returning To Elko Speedway

Menards 250 Set For Saturday Night, July 10

After a one-year hiatus, the full-bodied stock cars of the ARCA Menards Series return to Elko Speedway on Saturday, July 10 for the Menards 250. The Eau Claire, Wisconsin-based home improvement warehouse chain, which has served as the presenting sponsor and now the entitlement sponsor of the series for the past 13 years, is based just 90 minutes east of Elko, which is located just south of the Twin Cities in central Minnesota.

The ARCA Menards Series, a NASCAR touring division, competes at a wide range of venues, from the 2.66-mile high-banked Talladega Superspeedway where speeds routinely exceed 190 miles per hour, to road courses, one-mile dirt tracks and paved short tracks. Elko Speedway, at 0.375 miles in length, is the shortest track on the series’ 2021 schedule.

“We are thrilled the ARCA Menards Series is returning to Elko Speedway,” said Jeff Abbott, promotions manager for Menards. “We sponsored the race in 2019 and have had several of our vendor partners as sponsors in previous years. We love it because it’s the type of short track racing that has been the hallmark of the ARCA Menards Series since 1953. There’s someone trading paint just about every lap, and we’ve seen some of the most exciting finishes over the years too. It’s a great place to see a great race and we’re looking forward to seeing all of our upper Midwest racing fans back at the track again.”

The Menards 250 will feature a full day of on-track activity starting with one hour of practice for the ARCA Menards Series at 3:30 pm local time, followed by General Tire Pole Qualifying at 5:30 pm local, local division feature races at 6 pm local, and a 45-minute on-track autograph session at 7:45 pm local. The night’s 250-lap feature event will go green shortly after 9 pm local time.

“The Menards 250 at Elko Speedway has turned into a huge event in the upper Midwest,” said race promoter Bob Sargent, president of Track Enterprises. “Not only do the fans get to see 250 laps of great side-by-side, fender-banging action with the ARCA Menards Series cars they also will see three of the track’s regular divisions with over 300 laps of feature racing for the night.”

Previous ARCA Menards Series winners at Elko include Brennan Poole in 2012, Frank Kimmel in 2013, Grant Enfinger in 2014, Austin Theriault in 2017, Gus Dean in 2018, and Chandler Smith in 2019. Kimmel and Theriault both won en route to respective championships; Enfinger and Smith both won prior to making the leap into the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Current series championship contenders Corey Heim, the current points leader, and Ty Gibbs, currently second in the standings, finished fifth and second respectively in 2019.

The Menards 250 will also be the third round of the 2021 Sioux Chief Showdown, a series-within-the-series that allows drivers younger than 18 years of age to compete for a championship. The race will be televised live on MAVTV starting at 10 pm ET/9 pm local.

For ticket information, please visit TrackEnterprises.com. For updated event information, please visit ARCARacing.com.

About ARCA: The Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA), founded in 1953 by John and Mildred Marcum in Toledo, Ohio and acquired by NASCAR in April 2018, is the leading grassroots stock car sanctioning body in the United States. Bridging the gap between NASCAR’s top three national touring series and weekly racing all across the country, the organization is scheduled to administer more than 100 events in multiple racing series in 2020, including the ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East, ARCA Menards Series West, the ARCA/CRA Super Series, and the ARCA Midwest Tour, plus weekly racing at Toledo and Flat Rock Speedways. For more information about ARCA visit www.arcaracing.com, or follow ARCA on Facebook (@ARCARacing) and Twitter (@ARCA_Racing).

About Menards: A family-owned and run company started in 1958, Menards is recognized as the retail home center leader of the Midwest with 236 stores in 15 states. Menards is truly a one-stop shop for all of your home improvement needs featuring a full-service lumberyard and everything you need to plan a renovation or build a home, garage, cabin, shed, deck, fence or post frame building. You’ll find a large selection of lumber, roofing, siding, construction blocks, trusses, doors and windows, plus cabinets, appliances, countertops, flooring, lighting, paint, plumbing supplies and more. To complete the job, Menards has quality hand tools, power tools, fasteners, electrical tools plus storage options and supplies for everyone from the weekend warrior to the pro!

Menards has what you need to complete your outdoor projects and keep your yard in tip-top shape including mowers, trimmers, blowers, pressure washers and more, plus a beautiful garden center stocked with plants, shrubs, trees, landscaping tools, grass seed, fertilizer options, outdoor décor and patio furniture. Menards also has everyday essentials like health & beauty products, housewares, pet and wildlife supplies, automotive items and even groceries. And at Christmas, an Enchanted Forest display area with impressive trees, lighting, decorations, ornaments, inflatables and more.

Menards is known for friendly Customer Service and as the place to “Save Big Money” with low prices every day, and sales too! For more information, please visit Menards.com to learn about our store locations, offerings and services.

About Track Enterprises: Track Enterprises is a premier racing promotions company based in Macon, IL. In addition to operating weekly racing facilities in Macon, IL and Paducah, KY, Track Enterprises also promotes over regional and national touring series events including the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series event (Knoxville Raceway, Knoxville, IA), numerous ARCA Menards Series events and USAC National and regional touring events, and The World of Outlaws Series race events.